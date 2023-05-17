Francine, a diabetes patient in rural Montana, lives about 30 miles away from her provider. She is unable to visit a diabetic educator due to transportation-related challenges and financial limitations. Instead, she receives check-ins from a registered nurse (RN). She told the RN, Gina Delaney, that she used to test her blood sugar only once a day. Since Delaney has started checking in with her, Francine now tests three times a day. Thanks to Delaney’s work, this patient was able to lower her hemoglobin A1C.

As a Regional Care Coordinator, Delaney works with six or seven different healthcare facilities in eastern Montana. A couple times a week, she logs into each site’s electronic health record (EHR) system to complete chart reviews of her patients. She contacts patients and provides referral follow-ups and coordination. She also helps connect patients to any needed community resources like transportation or meal delivery.

Editor’s Note: Names have been changed to ensure privacy.