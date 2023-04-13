Montana Farmers Union donated over 36,840 pounds of pork to the Montana Food Bank Network.
Many Montana Food Bank Network partners have already received deliveries of the donated pork, including in Beaverhead, Big Horn, Browning, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Powell, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Wibaux and Yellowstone counties.
According to Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer, Montana Farmers Union is working with Montana Food Bank Network to help feed the families of Montana.
“Recently we donated a third truckload of pork that was processed in a Farmers Union-owned Redwood Farms pork processing plant. This is our way to help farmers to feed families,” Schweitzer said in a press release. “MFU is also working with Montana Premium Processing Cooperative to process donated livestock for the food banks and pantries of Montana. Farmers Union will pay for the processing of any livestock that is donated to Montana food banks and pantries that is processed at Montana Premium Processing Co-op”
Schweitzer added that he is also excited to be helping Montana Food Bank Network to raise money to build a new storage and processing facility in Missoula to help with the procurement and distribution of food around the state.
“This new facility will have a special space dedicated to taking food directly from Montana growers to be repackaged for distribution,” he added in a press release. “This will allow Montana farmers to provide food directly to the food bank network. If you are interested in supporting Montana Food Bank Network, please reach out to let them know.”
Montana Food Bank Network Vice President and COO Brent Weisgram said that they are thankful for Montana Farmers Union’s donation of 36,840 pounds of pork.
“This could not have come at a better time as food pantries statewide continue to report significant numbers of households needing food right now as families struggle to keep up with the inflated cost of groceries, fuel, utilities, rent, and living expenses,” said Weisgram in a press release. “It is because of donors like the Montana Farmers Union that I remain optimistic that we will get through these hard times and provide some relief to our neighbors and seniors experiencing food insecurity.”
All donated pork has been provided and distributed free of charge to the Montana Food Bank Network’s partners of food banks, food pantries, shelters, schools, and senior centers across Montana free of charge thanks to Montana Farmers Union.