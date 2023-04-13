Montana Farmers Union donated over 36,840 pounds of pork to the Montana Food Bank Network.

Many Montana Food Bank Network partners have already received deliveries of the donated pork, including in Beaverhead, Big Horn, Browning, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Powell, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Wibaux and Yellowstone counties.