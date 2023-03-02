Ten meetings across Montana to introduce Montana’s cattle producers to the biosecurity principles of Secure Beef Supply (SBS) Plans was announced by the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL).
According to a press release, SBS plans are a vital tool to help producers re-enter commerce following a severe disease outbreak such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
Specific measures that ranches can employ to minimize the risk of either contracting or spreading infectious disease are outlined by the SBS plans. In the past decade, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus, and the human coronavirus have disrupted agricultural markets and affected grocery prices in the U.S.
All risk of infectious disease transmission can’t be eliminated when highly infectious diseases like these strike new populations. However, according to a press release conscientiously executed SBS Plans can minimize such risk.
“Livestock owners and consumers depend on the uninterrupted movement of livestock,” said State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski in a press release. “This program will teach producers how they can document that their herd is low risk and will help them move animals quicker during a disease event.”
These meetings will be hosted by MDOL to familiarize ranchers and their veterinarians with the format and development of individualized SBS plans, and disease control measures to protect operations.
All meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and start with a series of presentations that describe FMD as an example of a disease that will devastate trade if it enters the U.S., and what response to a large-scale disease outbreak will look like. Group discussions applying these principles using models to represent layouts of livestock operations will follow lunch and end mid-afternoon, said a press release.
MDOL has funding to help offset the cost for up to 20 producers to develop individualized SBS plans for their operations.
Producers who attend these sessions are eligible to work with a veterinarian at no cost to complete on-farm biosecurity assessments. Producers can work with an MDOL contract veterinarian or with their own veterinarian.
Veterinarians who have attended at least one tabletop exercise will be eligible for payment for completed an on-farm assessment for their client specific client operation. Veterinarians specifically contracted by MDOL will also be available to help producers who may not have a private veterinarian available for SBS plans.
Dates and locations for the remaining meetings are below:
— March 3 at Ninepipes Banquet Room in Ronan.
— March 7 at the Custer County Event Center in Miles City.
— March 8 at the Richland County 4-H in Sidney.
— March 9 at the Yellowstone County 4-H in Billings.
— April 4 at the Beaverhead County 4-H in Dillon.
— April 5 at Headwaters Livestock in Three Forks.
— April 7 at Great Falls College G-4546 in Great Falls.