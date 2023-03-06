With nicer weather around the corner comes construction season. In Miles City that means a project to replace existing natural gas pipelines.
According to a Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) Co. press release, they will begin replacing the existing natural gas mains and services in town in April.
They are estimating that the project will take six to seven months depending on weather and any potential delays. The press release mentions that work at specific properties may only take a week.
These pipes were identified to be replaced based on physical and operations and maintenance components, said a press release.
The pipeline replacement will cause an interruption to gas service. An MDU representative will contact customers to schedule the shut off.
Customers can expect potential property damage due to the project.
“Damage caused to customer property during gas facility installation such as excavated holes in lawns, sidewalk panel replacement, and holes cut in blacktop or concrete will be restored at no cost to you,” said a press release.
The work process includes the following:
— MDU will flag proposed service route for replacement
— Utility companies will locate all existing infrastructure in the area
— MDU will install new gas main/service
— MDU will disconnect existing service line and meter located at each premise
— MDU will reconnect meter set upon completion of new service line installation
— MDU will require access to residence to manually inspect natural gas facilities and sewer clearances if clearances cannot be determined in the field
— MDU will coordinate a time to perform appliance relights
Non-gas customers may see flags in or around their properties due to the location of utilities.
According to a press release, if natural gas service has not been used since Jan. 1, 2021 then the existing line will be retired.
For concerns or more information call 800-638-3278.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)