MDU map

The map provided my Montana-Dakota Utilities shows the project map in Miles City. The affected streets and alleys are highlighted in red.

 Montana-Dakota Utilities

With nicer weather around the corner comes construction season. In Miles City that means a project to replace existing natural gas pipelines.

According to a Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) Co. press release, they will begin replacing the existing natural gas mains and services in town in April.

