The average gas prices in Custer County have remained steady at $3.16 per gallon, while Montana’s average has dropped three cents over the last week to $3.18 per gallon.
This information is according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Daniels County, where the average gas price is currently $3.51 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County remains the lowest average gas prices at $3.086 per gallon. Richland County is just on Dawson’s tail at $3.089.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.20 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.33 per gallon; McCone County at $3.14 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.33 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.21 per gallon; and Carter Count at $3.40 per gallon.
The gas prices for Wibaux and Powder River Counties were unavailable at press time.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $2.99 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.54. This is a difference of 55 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas remained stead from last week at $3.40 per gallon. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.19 per gallon, down six cents from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— March 27, 2022: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)
— March 27, 2021: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
— March 27, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)
— March 27, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
— March 27, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
— March 27, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
— March 27, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
— March 27, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
— March 27, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
— March 27, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.21 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.27 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.32 per gallon; Idaho, $3.58 per gallon.
“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a press release. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.