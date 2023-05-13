On Thursday May 18, Mitchell Tenpenny will be kicking off the 72nd World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
Gates at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m. The opening act, Stolen Roan, will perform at 6 p.m. and the second opening act, Copper Mountain Band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Headliner Tenpenny will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for the concert are $30 for general admission and $40 for reserved seating.
This year concert goers also have the option to purchase a ticket to the “party pit” for $50. The party pit allows arena access and has a private bar.
Tickets can be purchased online at buckinghorsesale.com or at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tenpenny was born and raised in Nashville with his grandmother Donna Hilley who was a longtime country music executive who introduced him to the music world.
“This isn’t a hobby for me. This is my job: to get people to love and believe in my songs. I have a responsibility to make music that people latch onto,” Tenpenny said in a press release.
In 2015, Tenpenny released his debut album “Black Crow.”
Three years later he released his album “Telling All My Secrets.” That album earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP at the time of its release.
“This Is The Heavy,” Tenpenny’s ambitious 20-track studio album, was released in 2022.
In 2023, Tenpenny was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 58th American Country Music awards. Previous to that he had also been nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year.
Tenpenny also has a number of singles released including “Neon Christmas,” “Midtown Diaries” and “Linden Ave.”
Opening act, Stolen Roan, was formed during a card game. The band has been through everything from a recording project to a couple of break ups until finally finding their way to the finished group.
Members Sam Hould, Cj Desjardin, Jake Elwood and Rich Ruland came together to form a country, rock and American band.
Stolen Roan is based out of Miles City and is the go-to group in town for street dances, weddings and fundraisers.
The second opening act, Copper Mountain Band, is a high energy country and classic rock group.
The band was originally formed in 2007 and has been touring for over a decade both nationally and internationally.
The lead singer, Jacque Jolene, has a strong passion for her craft and is known to captivate any audience.
Band members include Nate Norma on bass guitar, Dave Calhoun on lead guitar, Cody Norma, on guitar, Payton Rae on guitar/vocals and John Betts on drums.