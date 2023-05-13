On Thursday May 18, Mitchell Tenpenny will be kicking off the 72nd World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.

Gates at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m. The opening act, Stolen Roan, will perform at 6 p.m. and the second opening act, Copper Mountain Band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Headliner Tenpenny will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

