Clancy Olson, Miss Rodeo Montana, will be holding a fundraising gala in Miles City on Saturday to spend time with community members and raise money.
The historic Olive Hotel and Lounge will be hosting the event. Tickets are $30 and admittance will be limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Attendees can expect a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. All proceeds will go toward helping fund Clancy’s year as Miss Rodeo Montana. Including, but not limited too, travel, preparation, and wardrobe expenses.
Any remaining money at the end of the year will go back to Olson in the form of a scholarship.
She is originally from Shelby but was raised in Helena. When she was younger she was involved in 4-H showing horses and livestock.
“I did do a little bit of rodeoing when I was little like mutton busting and the gold buckle dreamin’ rodeo in Helena,” she said.
Olson didn’t start competing in the sport of rodeo until she got to college. She currently barrel races for the Miles Community College rodeo team.
She wanted to become Miss Rodeo Montana because growing up she “never had fast enough horses to really compete on, but knew (she) always wanted to be a part of rodeo in some way, shape, or form.”
That’s when she decided she wanted to become a rodeo queen.
She held her first queen title in 2018 as the Montana Saddle Club Association Queen. Rodeo royalty runs in her family as her aunt was a rodeo queen and her grandma competed in queen competitions as well. In 2021 Clancy was crowned the title of Miss Last Chance Stampede.
According to Olson, her favorite part of the role “has been getting to meet all the other queens and our trip to Florida was really cool.”
She has several goals and things to accomplish throughout her year. A few of those being “to collect as much knowledge and wisdom from anyone and everyone, educate the public, inspire other little girls to chase their dreams no matter the size of them, and to be the first Miss Rodeo Montana to win America.”
Miss Rodeo Montana aims to promote western heritage and rodeo within the state of Montana. The young lady who holds this title travels throughout the state to meet people of all walks of life. This provides communities with a friendly-face and someone who is willing to answer questions and explain not only the sport of professional rodeo, but anything agriculture-related.