Miles Community College Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in room 106.
I. Call to Order and Roll Call
II. Public Comment: Public comment is allowed on any public matter that is not on the agenda of this meeting and that is within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees of Miles Community College. Public comment pursuant to this agenda item will be incorporated into the official minutes of this meeting. Public matter does not include contested case and other adjudicative proceedings.
Please Note: The Board of Trustees may not take any action on the matter discussed pursuant to this agenda item unless specific notice of the matter is included on this agenda and public comment has been allowed on the matter. Public comment under this agenda item shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person, or such time and other restrictions imposed by the Board Chair.
III. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
AACC Conference, March 30 - April 4, Denver
Spring Day, Campus closed, April 7
Permissive Levy Community Forum, April 10, Conference room, 5:30 p.m.
MCC Rodeo, April 21 – 23, AAC
All Employee meeting, April 21, 9:00 a.m.
HR Committee meeting, April 24, Conference room, 3:30 p.m.
MCC Board of Trustee meeting, April 24, room 106, 5:30 p.m.
IV. REPORTS:
Enrollment Services ……………………………………......Erin Niedge
Student Engagement………………………………………..Richard DeShields
Athletics…………………………………………….Jerry Olson
Administrative Services…………………………….............Kylene Phipps
Academic Affairs …………………………………………..Rita Kratky
President’s Report ………………………………………….Ron Slinger
V. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Minutes of February 27, 2023 BOT meeting
B. Financial Reports & Claims for February/March 2023
VI. INFORMATION ITEMS:
Baseball Team Introduction…………………………………Coach Brabant
Opportunity Realized………………………………………..Ron Slinger
VII. FINANCE COMMITTEE:
Chair Report………………………………………………...Tara Andrews
Old Business:
New Business:
Permissive Medical Levy Resolution, first reading….Ron Slinger
Centra Boiler Resolution……………………………..Kylene Phipps
VIII. HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE:
Chair Report……………………………………………….…Garret McFarland
Old Business:
New Business:
IX. QUALITY AND ADVOCACY COMMITTEE:
Chair Report…………………………………………………Ryan Jones
X. ACADEMIC CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Academic Consent Items ……………………………………Rita Kratky
XI. FUTURE AGENDA ITEM:
Athletic Department Strategic Master Plan
MCC Strategic Plan
Meat Processing
CDL Simulator Demonstration
Next meeting: April 24, 2023, @ 5:30 p.m., Room 106