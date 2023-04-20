Miles Community College Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in room 106.
II. Public Comment: Public comment is allowed on any public matter that is not on the agenda of this meeting and that is within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees of Miles Community College. Public comment pursuant to this agenda item will be incorporated into the official minutes of this meeting. Public matter does not include contested case and other adjudicative proceedings.
Please Note: The Board of Trustees may not take any action on the matter discussed pursuant to this agenda item unless specific notice of the matter is included on this agenda and public comment has been allowed on the matter. Public comment under this agenda item shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person, or such time and other restrictions imposed by the Board Chair.
III. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
HiSet Graduation, April 26, Centra, 7:00 p.m
Foundation Board meeting, May 1, room 106, 11:30 a.m.
Nursing Program Pinning, May 5, Centra, 4:00 p.m.
Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner, May 5, T&C Club, 6:00 p.m.
MCC Commencement, Centra, May 6, Centra, 10:00 a.m.
Faculty and Staff Days, May 8, 300 rooms, 11:00 a.m.
Board of Public Education meeting, May 11, Great Falls
Board of Regents meeting, May 16 – 18, Great Falls
Finance Committee meeting, May 17, Conference room, 3:30 p.m.
Quality & Advocacy meeting, May 17, Conference room, 4:30 p.m.
College closed on May 19 for Western Heritage Day
HR Committee meeting, May 22, Conference room, 4:00 p.m.
Board of Trustee meeting, May 22, room 106, 5:30 p.m