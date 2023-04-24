Miles Community College to hold graduation ceremonies Star Staff Apr 24, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Miles Community College (MCC) will hold their 2023 in-person commencement ceremony on May 6 at 10 a.m. in the Centra. The event will be live streamed on the MCC Youtube channel.The nursing program will hold their pinning ceremony on May 5 at 4 p.m in the Centra.The live streams for both events are available at www.youtube.com/milescommunitycoll.For more information contact the MCC Registrar’s Office at 406-874-6214 or registrar@milescc.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Miles Community College Graduation Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony Education Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Rosendale proposes defunding conservation land programs 9 hrs ago +2 Local Holy Rosary receives $6 million grant, breaks ground on cancer center Apr 21, 2023 Local FWP starts mule deer monitoring, research and outreach initiatives Apr 21, 2023 Local Grading the four-day school week: Some districts saying no to four-day school week Apr 21, 2023 Local Custer County Commissioners to hold regular hours Apr 21, 2023 Local Miles City Star to change production Apr 21, 2023 Trending now Miles City Star to change production Holy Rosary receives $6 million grant, breaks ground on cancer center Mid-Rivers Communications supports local first responders Grading the four-day school week: Some districts saying no to four-day school week Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form