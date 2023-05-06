Miles Community College student Kryton Gackle was one-of-12 recipients of the 2022 Montana Student Volunteer Award.
A partnership between the Governor’s Office of Community Service and Montana Campus Compact campuses makes the Montana Student Volunteer Award possible.
The award honors college students across the state who demonstrate dedication to service in their communities while pursuing a college degree or certificate.
“Montana’s college students contribute meaningful service that makes a difference in our communities and adds value to their education,” said Sarah R. Sadowski, Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Service in a press release. “These students are glimmering lights in our bright future, each one is well deserving of a Student Volunteer Award.”
There were 12 student volunteers across Montana that will be recognized by their school this year during a virtual ceremony that was held April 26. Each winner will additionally receive a certificate signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte and their college president.
The other recipients of this award included Aaniiih Nakoda College’s Morgan Johnson; Carroll College’s Alexa Dreyer; Flathead Valley Community College’s Luane Four Bear; Great Falls College MSU’s Savana Jensen; Montana State University’s Allie Hinds’ Montana State University Billings’ Luke Manthey; Montana state University Northern’s Freeman Voyles; Montana Technological University’s Johannah Forsberg; Salish Kootenai College’s Jade Dempsey; and University of Montana’s Sam Sullivan.
Nominations for the Montana Student Volunteer Awards open at the beginning of each fall semester and close in December.