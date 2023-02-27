Dinos

MCC instructor Dr. Daigo Yamamura speaks to a large crowd in the Miles Community College library on Friday during the “Dinosaurs in Eastern Montana” speaker series.

 Ashley Wise

Miles Community College (MCC) experienced a packed house for their “Dinosaurs in Eastern Montana” speaker series on Friday afternoon.

There were over 40 people of all ages squeezed into the library at the college to hear MCC Instructor Dr. Daigo Yamamura speak on dinosaurs.

