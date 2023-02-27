Miles Community College (MCC) experienced a packed house for their “Dinosaurs in Eastern Montana” speaker series on Friday afternoon.
There were over 40 people of all ages squeezed into the library at the college to hear MCC Instructor Dr. Daigo Yamamura speak on dinosaurs.
Yamamura is originally from Japan but came to the United States for college. Before teaching at MCC he was a field paleontologist and taught at the University of Arkansas.
According to Yamamura, dinosaurs went extinct 230-66 million years ago when a large astroid hit the earth. Even though they are gone, there are still descendants around today. Those descendants include birds and reptiles.
While dinosaurs are gone, we are still able to discover fossils even in our area of the world.
One of the most popular areas is the Hell Creek Formation which was first studied in 1901. Between 1999-2010, a collaborative field study program brought researchers from many different institutes. Some of those included the Museum of the Rockies, the University of Washington, Carter County Museum and more.
“We find all kind of dinosaurs here,” said Yamamura.
In this area they have found fossils Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Velociraptors of different sizes among others. Fossil hunters won’t find anything from the long neck dinosaurs or stegosaurus in the area. They are more commonly found farther south.
Now, what does he do as a paleontologist? He begins by identifying the different deposits and whether it’s the right type of rock and fits in the correct age bracket to hold fossils. If they are then it is likely there will be some type of fossil in that area. Those fossils aren’t always dinosaurs, they can also be plants, mammals, fish, reptiles and amphibians.
There is a possibility that Custer County may also have some fossils, which Yamamura hopes to dig into.
He currently has a permit to begin working in the area.
“So maybe if I spend enough time, I might be able to find something from our own county,” he said.
While on the topic of permits he discussed some of the legal issues surrounding the field of paleontology.
One of them being the difference between finding fossils on public versus private land.
An important part of this is the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act of 2009, which governs casual collecting of fossils from public lands along with the insurance of permits for the collection from public lands. It provides mandates having to do with the curation of fossil specimens.
The law also includes provisions for both criminal and civil penalties associated with paleontological crimes on federal lands.
If you find fossils on private land you can legally collect and keep them while if you find them on public land you must leave it be and report it so it can be placed in a museum, university or other public institution for study and exhibition.
He hopes to be able to take his current teaching status at MCC to do community outreach.
He’s currently teaching GEO 111 Dinosaurs. The class has 22 students enrolled. He encouraged the community that they can also sign up for the college class.
Yamamura is hoping to be able to do field trips with students potentially community members in the future and do community outreach in local schools.
“This could inspire the next generation of scientists,” he said.
He will also continue his collaboration with the Dino Shindig at the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka. He will once again be a speaker at the event in July.
The event ended with him fielding questions from the crowd.