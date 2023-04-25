Miles Community College (MCC) continues to see steady enrollment numbers.
During the MCC Board of Trustees meeting, Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Service Erin Niedge, the numbers are pretty steady.
Miles Community College (MCC) continues to see steady enrollment numbers.
During the MCC Board of Trustees meeting, Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Service Erin Niedge, the numbers are pretty steady.
Headcount for summer is sitting at 146 with the full-time equivalency (FTE) is at 45. The headcount was sitting at 90 around this time last year with the FTE at 41.20.
“I’m pleased with how things are looking,” said Niedge.
According to Niedge, the headcount numbers are right on but FTE is currently lagging.
In the residence halls, the current occupancy is sitting at 140 students which is up four from this time last year. This breaks down to 78.7% total occupancy with 89.9% occupancy of beds with singles offered.
There are 137 returners and three new students. This time last year there were 129 returners and seven new students.
Fall occupancy is currently sitting at 54 students which is down eight from this time last year. There are 31 returners and 23 news students compared to 37 and 25 last year.
The residence halls will also start replacing quad cabinets and shelving replacements early this summer. The project will conclude next summer.
The facilities crew continues to work on other project throughout campus.
Those projects include replacing the overhead doors and openers in the Vo-Tech building; installing security cameras in the Ag Advancement Center; patch and seal coat the parking lot at the Workforce Readiness Center; repair/replace the library air conditioning unit and replace the boiler in the Centra.
The boiler replacement was unanimously approved by the board during last night’s meeting.
The purchase had to be approved as it was over $25,000. The total quote for the project is $38,615 plus a 10% contingency which totals $42,477. The money will come from the Building Fee Fund. This includes all necessary labor and material for the project as well as the state mechanical and electrical permits.
Ashley Wise can be reached at awise@milescitystar.com.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.