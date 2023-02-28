A decrease in enrollment for Miles Community College isn’t in sight.
Current enrollment numbers were presented during last night’s MCC Board of Trustees meeting.
According to Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Erin Niedge, headcount for the spring semester is sitting at 836 which is a 14.8% increase from this time last year. The full-time equivalent (FTE) is sitting at 479.1, which is a 8% increase from this time last year.
“This is the highest spring headcount on record,” said Niedge.
While the enrollment trend is encouraging, the college is funded on end of term numbers that come in May.
In a breakdown of enrollment, MCC is seeing strong high school student enrollment numbers. There are currently 367 high schoolers enrolled from around the state. In some cases, the college has seen some of the students who take advantage of taking courses in high school attend MCC after they graduate.
While high school and non-degree seeking numbers are up, the college has seen some slight decreases in other areas.
Continuing students is at 304 students which is down by six and new first time is at 15 which is down by six. The high non-degree and high school numbers have offset these slight declines.
Niedge also presented the annualized enrollment projections. These are calculated using end-of-term numbers for summer, fall and spring terms. These are not finalized and may still change.
The annualized headcount is 1,101, which is an academic year record high. The annualized FTE is 457.98.
MCC has seen a large number of Montana residents attend the school. They saw 1,002 in the annualized headcount, which is 386.35 FTE.
“It’s over 1,000 Montana residents served by MCC this year, which is incredible,” said Niedge.
Her presentation also covered fall to spring retention.
The overall headcount for the fall to spring retention is 81.6% which is a drop from last year’s 83.1%. There were 65 students not retained.
According to Niedge, the fact that they are still over 80% is “fantastic.”
The first time full-time students saw 23 students not retained. The biggest group of students not retained in that group were athletes.
The reasons range from academic and personal reasons, said Niedge.
Along with strong enrollment the college is seeing strong occupancy rates of the residence halls.
The current occupancy is 143 students which is up five students from last year.
There are 137 returners and four new students compared to 129 returners and seven this time last year.
