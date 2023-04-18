Miles Community College (MCC) has added a new program to its curriculum.
The Associate of Science Crop Science Pathway Degree will be available in the Fall of 2023. This will be a two year (61 credit) pathway created to provide students with the basics of crop production.
The Crop Science program's purpose is to allow students to transfer to Montana State University’s crop science program.
“Most students end up going to MSU with it being Montana students that's just where they’re most likely to go," said MCC ag instructor Kimberly Gibbs. "Having a more specific program allows students to start into a more specialized route and help them feel like they are on the right path.”
A few of the classes students will get to take are intro to ag and environmental resources, micro economics, principles of living systems, principles of biology, plant biology, soils, and intro to organic chemistry.
According to Gibbs, the creation of this degree was simple. All of the classes were already offered at MCC; they just had to be bundled together to create the new degree.
“We had to rearrange some classes but didn’t have to add any new classes. We were able to bundle up current classes into a degree,” said Gibbs.
A majority of the specialized crop science classes don’t come until students' junior and senior year. MCC will help students get their prerequisites out of the way and explore careers in crop science.
Going into the first year of the program Gibbs isn’t anticipating high enrollment.
“This program is one of those that we will have for current students that may be interested or whether it is future students looking at MCC,” she said.
Crop science is not just for farming. There are a lot of careers that are a part of crop science.
Gibbs was excited to learn about the potential of creating this 2+2 program.
“It just kind of fell in my lap. One of my students who came to MCC for two years for natural resources had transferred to Bozeman and was able to finish in three semesters. Their advisor was very open to helping them transfer credits and that led me to reach out to them,” she said.
Other 2+2 programs offered to students to transfer from MCC to MSU are ag business, ag education, and wildlife and fisheries.
MCC enrolls approximately 500 credit students each year and hopes this program will attract more people to the area.
Adding the specialized program is a great marketing tool for the college and allows students to see a more specialized program when looking at the college.
“We have great transferability at MCC in our ag programs and other programs. If for some reason students don’t like any of the specialized programs we have the agriculture and natural resources pathway which is very broad and more like general studies,” said Gibbs.
MCC offers Associate of Arts (A.A.) and Associate of Science (A.S.) degree programs designed to facilitate students' transfer to four-year institutions.
Transfer agreements are held with many state and regional partners including MSU, MSU Northern, MSU Billings, Highlands College, Flathead Valley Community College, Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College.
MCC is able to accomplish this by meeting the transfer standards of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities and through participation in the Core Curriculum of the Montana University System.
Students must have a minimum of 60 credit hours of courses numbered 100 or higher in order to enter a transfer program. This includes completion of the outlined required courses and program requirements.