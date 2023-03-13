The Kaplan Nursing Entrance Exam will be offered by Miles Community College (MCC) for pre-nursing students April 14-15.
The exam will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 14 and then at 9 a.m. and noon on April 15.
Registration for the exam will open on Wednesday and be open for 30 days. Students need to pay the $20 proctoring fee to the MCC Business Office in advance.
The exam is not available via Zoom proctoring and must be taken in person on the MCC Campus.
A current photo I.D. and a laptop are required by students taking the exam. Results of the exam will be available directly after the exam. Instructors encourage students to arrive early, as admittance is not allowed once the exam has started.
According to a press release, the exam is for students interested in the Nursing Program at MCC who have applied to the college as pre-nursing students, completing all pre-requisite college courses needed to advance into the program. All pre-requisite classes with must be passed by pre-nursing students with grades of B- or higher and a score of 70% or higher on the Kaplan Entrance Exam before qualifying to apply to the nursing program.
Complete applications are due June 1, and will be available on the MCC website.
For more information, visit the MCC Nursing Application page on the MCC website or at bitl.ly/KaplanRegistration.
For questions, please contact the MCC Nursing Department at 406-874-6189 or at helmtsk@milescc.edu.
