Miles Community College held their annual Buckaroo Bash on Saturday at the Custer County Event Center.
The bash featured live music and dancing, a prime rib dinner provided by Redneck Grill, as well as a variety of auction items.
There were 40 live auction items and 130 silent auction items.
The event is hosted by the college rodeo team along with help from the college and community.
“It went really well,” said MCC Rodeo Head Coach Sylvan La Cross. “I was pressed by some long time attendees and supporters who said it might have been one of the best they have been to.”
MCC Athletics Director Jerry Olson echoed that sentiment.
“I think it went really, really well, I think it was a good event,” said Olson. “I think the live auction generated a good amount. It was well attended. A very fun event and I think very successful.”
La Cross added that attendance was as good if not better than last year.
“We thought the increased ticket prices might have hurt our attendance but everyone came to support the team and that increased ticket prices is going to help us a lot down the road,” he said.
According to La Cross, the wide selection in the live auction was a benefit for them, that there was something for everyone giving them all an opportunity to throw in.
New to this year’s Buckaroo Bash was the silent auction at the end of the night, that gave supporters in attendance a chance to donate to the program event if they weren’t able to do so through the live auction. La Cross said that through that silent auction they were able to raise around $9,500 to go towards scholarships for the MCC Rodeo program.
La Cross also offered a special thank you to those in attendance and who supported the program.
“From all of us on the MCC Rodeo team, a big thank you to the entire community,” he said. “The people that attended and donated, the businesses that donated, and the immense support that was shared that evening. Making the switch to the event center was a big gamble on whether we would fill it, and we did. We are ready to add more seats next year.”
