Miles Community College (MCC) launched a new program last fall and is now seeing it successfully grow.
Opportunity Realized is a program that teaches career development and interpersonal skills. The pilot of the program included MCC students. The program allows the college to partner with Eastern Montana schools and offer a free one credit class.
According to MCC President Ron Slinger, only 50% of Montana high school students go to college and only 25% of high school students in rural Montana go to college.
The class was born out of a survey conducted by the Montana Chamber of Commerce. They surveyed over 1,000 businesses who told them that trying to hire employees was their biggest challenge. In that hiring process they said that the new hires lacked ‘soft skills’ or ‘job ready skills.’
According to Slinger, he handed off the survey information to Dean of Student Engagement and Auxiliary Service Richard DeShields who then created a one credit Career Development and Interpersonal Skills Course.
The course topics include career exploration and career action planning; emotional intelligence; time management; effective communication; conflict resolution; teamwork; professionalism; cover letters/resumes; networking; creative thinking/problem solving; interviewing skills and mock interviews.
Currently the mock interviews are done by MCC faculty and staff. They eventually hope to include businesses to participate in the interviews.
Since the pilot, the program has been used by Terry High School and Garfield County High School.
“We will be able to say that through this program in Eastern Montana that every kids goes to college. I’m not saying they get a degree or certificate. I’m saying every kid has a chance to earn one college credit,” said Slinger.
Terry High School Counselor Elizabeth Smith thought the program went really well.
“It went really well. The college was very helpful with materials,” she said.
Smith feels like the most beneficial part for the students was being able to receive real time feedback from the college. The students also enjoyed participating in the mock interviews that were provided.
The school plans to continue participating in the program but will include the juniors as well as the seniors next year.
In total, MCC has partnered with 13 school districts who will enroll their students for next year. Those schools include Terry, Jordan, Plevna, Wibaux, Hysham, Baker, Circle, Savage, Lambert, Richey, Fairview, Powder River and Sidney. The college has identified 40 overall districts that they intend to create partnerships with as they continue to build the program.
According to DeShields, another important part is that a lot of families and children don’t necessarily know what college is.
“They think college is only to become a doctor and they know they don’t want to do that. So they don’t even know the purpose of going to college,” said DeShields.
For example, if a student wants to work a job that they’ve had since high school but might want to own the company someday, they can use college as an opportunity to learn how to run a company. This can help students realize that college provides them a pathway to reach that goal.
The college has already seen the impact this program can leave on students.
According to Slinger, there was this young man that hated school who took this class in the spring. He’s a ranching kid who already doesn’t plan on going to college and plans on working the ranch.
So every week the class does a discussion post to share what they’ve learned. For the first three weeks his posts were things like, “I can’t believe school is making me take this class,” and “schools for fools.”
The fourth week was a game changer for this student as his post then said, “I was talking to my dad. I think maybe I should take the CDL program next year at Miles because that way I can be hauling our cattle.”
The student went from being forced to take a single college class to now considering a full college program.
Other students also shared how they believe the class will help them in their future in the classes final assignment.
“This class has taught me so many different things that will help me in my future interviews, future job opportunities and help me excel in an actual job. Learning all these is very helpful and this is such a rewarding class. I would recommend it to anyone in the future,” said a student in their final class assignment.
One students said, “with this class I learned what soft skills and hard skills I have and could use to my advantage.” Another student said, “I didn’t realize what I use every day could be something I could showcase.”
Students were also thankful for the confidence they found while taking the class.
While this is being marketed toward the different high schools, it is also a core class for those on the college’s career tech path.
The class is available both spring and fall semesters and can be taken by anyone not just high school students.
The program has been endorsed by several different agencies. According to Slinger, the Miles City Area Economic Development Council, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation, Miles City Chamber of Commerce, Holy Rosary Healthcare and ACE Hardware.
For more information email DeShields at deshieldsr@milescc.edu.