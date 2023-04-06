The election for the Miles Community College (MCC) Board of Trustees is over.
Due to the lack of competition, the trustees were voted in by acclamation. This means that the race was uncontested and the number of candidates equaled the number of seats.
Trustees Garret McFarland, Ryan Jones and Jamie Ogolin will continue to serve on the board.
MCC President Ron Slinger congratulated the trustees during the March meeting.
These seats are three-year terms.
McFarland has been a trustee since 2005. He has been a dentist in Miles City for 17 years. Along with serving on the board he is also a member of the MCC Endowment board, active in Kiwanis, Miles City Club board and the Miles City Town and Country Club.
Jones has been a trustee since 2016. He currently works for Rain and Hail crop insurance as a Claims Supervisor for eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Along with the board he serves on the Board of Directors for One Health and works with the Custer County 4-H programs.
Ogolin has served on the board since 2017 and is a financial advisor at Big Sky Financial. He spent 27 years in education as a biology teacher, assistant principal and the principal at Custer County District High School. He also serves on the Custer County Educational Foundation board.