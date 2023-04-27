Miles Community College President Ron Slinger was the guest speaker at the graduation program and shared with students the names of many well known individuals who took a similar path in their education.
Students wait for their diplomas in the High School Equivalency Graduation at Miles Community College on Wednesday evening. Shelley Freese, Faculty/Instructor with the program sat with the students during the ceremony.
Graduates exit the ceremony after receiving their High School Equivalency credentials.
Friends, family, and community leaders gathered at the Miles Community College (MCC) Centra on Wednesday to celebrate seven graduates of the high school equivalency test (HiSET) program.
Learning Center Director Anne Anderson opened the ceremony, praising the graduates’ achievements.
“Never say ‘just,’” said Anderson, “as in, ‘I just got my HiSET.”
She explained how difficult it is to pass the five subject area tests.
Student speaker Zandrea Krummel then shared her story. She said that personal circumstances had made attending traditional high school impossible. Krummel described working full-time to support herself while studying at the Learning Center, telling listeners that the experience had shown her she can “do hard things” and adding, “It also taught me that my dreams are important.”
Guest speaker, MCC President Ron Slinger listed some of the graduates’ post high school plans.
He praised the perseverance they have shown in the face of major life difficulties and responsibilities that most traditional high school students do not face.
After Anderson presented certificates to the graduates, the attendees were invited to continue the celebration at a reception.
The Learning Center holds HiSET graduation annually, inviting all students who have earned their diplomas since the previous year’s event to participate. The HiSET program is grant funded, and all materials and services are provided free of charge to qualifying students.
For more information about the HiSET program, call 406-874-6152, email LC@milescc.edu, or stop by the Learning Center in room 208 at MCC.