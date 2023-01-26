MCC Sign

Miles Community College will once again be hosting their annual Buckaroo Bash on Feb. 18.

 Derrick Calhoun

The Miles Community College (MCC) rodeo team’s annual Buckaroo Bash is scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Custer County Event Center at Miles City’s Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.

The event will be a night of food, fun and auctions to raise money that will directly benefit the MCC rodeo program.