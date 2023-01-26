The Miles Community College (MCC) rodeo team’s annual Buckaroo Bash is scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Custer County Event Center at Miles City’s Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
The event will be a night of food, fun and auctions to raise money that will directly benefit the MCC rodeo program.
No-host cocktails will start at 6 p.m. when the doors open and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The live auction will start at 8 p.m. with music and dancing to follow.
“The Buckaroo Bash has been a staple of the MCC Rodeo program for many years,” said MCC Rodeo Coach Sylvan La Cross in a press release. “The past success stories of the Bash are an incredible demonstration of the support this community has for the MCC Rodeo Team. The proceeds raised during this event allow us to continue building on an outstanding rodeo program and offer various scholarship opportunities to assist our students in achieving their education.”
Tickets are $75 per plate and can be purchased online in advance at bit.ly/MCCBuckarooBash. You can also contact Candy Laney at 406-874-6165 or by email at laneyc@milescc.edu, or La Cross at 406-855-2184 or by email at lacross@milescc.edu to purchase tickets. Tickets must be reserved no later than Feb. 8.
Contact La Cross for more information on the Bash or how to donate auction items.