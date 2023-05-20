The Miles Community College Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in room 106.
I. Call to Order and Roll Call
II. Public Comment: Public comment is allowed on any public matter that is not on the agenda of this meeting and that is within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees of Miles Community College. Public comment pursuant to this agenda item will be incorporated into the official minutes of this meeting. Public matter does not include contested cases and other adjudicative proceedings.
Please Note: The Board of Trustees may not take any action on the matter discussed pursuant to this agenda item unless specific notice of the matter is included on this agenda and public comment has been allowed on the matter. Public comment under this agenda item shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person, or such time and other restrictions imposed by the Board Chair.
III. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Campus closed in recognition of Memorial Day, May 26 & 29
Executive Team Retreat, June 8, 8 a.m.
Legislative Audit Committee, June 8, Helena
Foundation Board meeting, June 12, 11:30 a.m., room 106
Finance Committee, June 21, 3:30 p.m., Conference room
Quality and Advocacy Committee, June 21, 4:30 p.m., Conference room
All Employee meeting, June 23, 9 a.m., Zoom
HR Committee, June 26, 4 p.m., Conference room
Board of Trustee meeting, June 26, 5:30 p.m., room 106
IV. REPORTS:
Enrollment Services: Erin Niedge
Student Engagement: Richard DeShields
Athletics: Jerry Olson
Administrative Services: Kylene Phipps
Academic Affairs: Rita Kratky
President’s Report: Ron Slinger
V. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Minutes of April 24, 2023 BOT meeting
B. Financial Reports & Claims for April/May 2023
VI. INFORMATION ITEMS:
Meat Processing Program Update: Mike Clough
Summer/Fall Enrollment Update: Erin Niedge
Residence Hall and Meal Plan Rates Presentation: Richard DeShields
MCC Strategic Plan: Ron Slinger
VII. FINANCE COMMITTEE:
Chair Report: Jamie Ogolin
Old Business:
Residence Hall and Meal Plan Rates Resolution (second reading)
New Business:
Phone System Upgrade Resolution (first reading).….Kylene Phipps
VIII. HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE:
Chair Report: Garret McFarland
Old Business:
New Business:
Faculty Master Agreement (first reading)
Retroactive Withdrawal Policy (first reading)
Oath of Office (current Chair presiding)
Election of Trustee Officers (current Chair presiding)
Committee Assignments (newly elected Chair presiding, assignments begin in August)
Conflict of Interest Disclosures
BOT Self Evaluation — Due June 1
IX. QUALITY AND ADVOCACY COMMITTEE:
Chair Report: Debbie Morford
X. ACADEMIC CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Academic Consent Items: Sam Giordanengo
XI. FUTURE AGENDA ITEM:
MCC Strategic Plan
Athletic Department Strategic Master Plan
XII EXECUTIVE SESSION
President’s Evaluation
Next meeting: June 26, 2023, @ 5:30 p.m., Room 106