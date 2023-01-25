With the May election right around the corner Miles Community College (MCC) is preparing for their trustee election.
MCC Board of Trustees approved a call for nominations on Monday for the three trustee seats that will be open in May.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
With the May election right around the corner Miles Community College (MCC) is preparing for their trustee election.
MCC Board of Trustees approved a call for nominations on Monday for the three trustee seats that will be open in May.
Garret McFarland, Ryan Jones and Jamie Ogolin’s seats will be up for grabs. McFarland has been a trustee since 2005; Jones has been a trustee since 2016 and Ogolin since 2017.
These seats are for three-year terms.
Those who wish to run for the seats need to pick up the application at the Clerk and Recorder’s office in the Custer County Courthouse. The last day to file is March 23.
The election will be mail-in and held on May 2.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com)
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.