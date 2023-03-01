It’s time for spring cleaning.
Miles Community College will be disposing of assets that the college no longer needs. The board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution on the matter during Monday’s meeting.
“Miles Community College currently owns various equipment and furniture that is no longer used for the purposes of college operations,” said the resolution.
The items up for grabs are:
— 1986 JD 670B Grader
— 1994 JD 490E Excavator
— 2010 flatbed trailer with porta potty
— Polyportables porta potty
— Lincoln Idealarc welder
— 1988 MCI bus
— Marathon Electric 2HP circulating pump
— MagnaTek 2HP circulating pump
— Southbend stove
— SUN Sleuth Two Engine Analyzer
— Berkel meat slicer
— Hatco water heater booster
— Approximately 40 round bales of Alfalfa hay
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
