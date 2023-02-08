Miles Community College has recently announced their fall semester graduates.
- Honors are awarded to students who graduated with a 3.75 GPA or higher. The graduates are listed below:
Associate of Arts Degree:
Brittney Wipf (Rapelje, Montana)
Associate of Science Degree:
Elise Anderson (Miles City, Montana)
Tristan Hirsch (Miles City, Montana)
Associate of Applied Science Degree:
Graphic and Web Design
Small Business Management
Bobbi Kipf (Fallon, Montana)
Certificate of Applied Science Degree:
Automotive Technology
Tyler Potter (Miles City, Montana)
Certificate Degree:
Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
