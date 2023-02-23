The Miles Community College Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in room 106.
I. Call to Order and Roll Call
II. Public Comment: Public comment is allowed on any public matter that is not on the agenda of this meeting and that is within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees of Miles Community College. Public comment pursuant to this agenda item will be incorporated into the official minutes of this meeting. Public matter does not include contested case and other adjudicative proceedings.
Please Note: The Board of Trustees may not take any action on the matter discussed pursuant to this agenda item unless specific notice of the matter is included on this agenda and public comment has been allowed on the matter. Public comment under this agenda item shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person, or such time and other restrictions imposed by the Board Chair.
III. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Foundation Board meeting, March 6, room 106, 11:30 a.m.
Meeting in Helena, March 8
Board of Public Education meeting, March 9 — 10, Helena
Board of Regents meeting, March 15 — 16, Helena
MCC BOT Finance Committee, March 22, Conference room, 3:30 p.m.
MCC BOT Quality & Advocacy Committee, March 22, Conference room, 4:30 p.m.
All Employee meeting, March 24, Zoom, 9:00 a.m.
MCC BOT HR Committee, March 27, Conference room, 4:00 p.m.
MCC BOT meeting, March 27, room 106, 5:30 p.m.
IV. REPORTS:
Enrollment Services ……………………………………......Erin Niedge
Student Engagement………………………………………..Richard DeShields
Athletics…………………………………………….Jerry Olson
Administrative Services…………………………….............Kylene Phipps
Academic Affairs …………………………………………..Rita Kratky
President’s Report ………………………………………….Ron Slinger
V. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Minutes of January 23, 2023 BOT meeting
B. Financial Reports & Claims for January/February 2023
VI. INFORMATION ITEMS:
Softball Team Introduction………………………………….Coach O’Connell
Spring Enrollment Update…………………………………...Erin Niedge
SBDC Presentation…………………………………………..Tracy Baker
VII. FINANCE COMMITTEE:
Chair Report………………………………………………...Tara Andrews
Old Business:
New Business:
Property Disposal Resolution………………………..Kylene Phipps
VIII. HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE:
Chair Report…………………………………………………Garret McFarland
Old Business:
New Business:
IX. QUALITY AND ADVOCACY COMMITTEE:
Chair Report…………………………………………………Ryan Jones
X. ACADEMIC CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Academic Consent Items ……………………………………Rita Kratky
XI. FUTURE AGENDA ITEM:
Athletic Department Strategic Master Plan
MCC Strategic Plan
Meat Processing
CDL Simulator Demonstration
Next meeting: March 27, 2023, @ 5:30 p.m., Room 106