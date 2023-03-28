Miles Community College (MCC) is now accepting applications for the summer session and fall semester.
Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Services Erin Niedge presented current enrollment information during last night’s board of trustees meeting.
The college is currently sitting at 47 full-time equivalency (FTE) for fall. This time last year they had 59, but registration also opened a week later than last year.
The summer session currently has 18 FTE which is around the same as last year.
“We’re hoping for a little bit stronger summer than last year,” she said.
They’re only four days into registration.
The residence halls are seeing strong occupancy numbers.
According to Dean of Student Engagement and Auxiliary Services Richard DeShields, the current occupancy is 140 students which is up four from last year. This is a total of 78.7% total occupancy with 89.9% occupancy of beds.
There are 137 returning students and three new students compared to the 129 returners and seven new this time last year.
For Fall 2023, occupancy is currently 31 students which is down two from this time last year. There are 17 returners and 14 news students compared to 18 returners and 15 new this time last year.
The 2023-24 resident advisors (RA) have also been chosen.
The RAs are Rylee Deming, Arin Eaton, Tyann Graham, Alex Hopfauf, Jayton Julian, Spencer Searcey and Jessen West.
According to DeShields, they are also working on repairing the cabinets in the quad and replacing shelves. They plan on doing one quad each summer for the next three years.
Other places on campus are also receiving facility updates.
According to Dean of Administrative Services and HR Kylene Phipps, the facilities crew is continuing to work on deferred maintenance projects.
Those projects include replacing the overhead doors and openers in the Vo-Tech building; installing security cameras in the Ag Advancement Center and the Workforce Readiness Center; patch and seal coat the original parking lot at the Workforce Readiness Center; repair/replace library air conditioning unit and replace nonfunctioning boiler in the Centra.
(Ashley Wise can be reached at awise@milescitystar.com.)