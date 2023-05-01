Miles Community College (MCC) will hold their 2023 Commencement ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the MCC Centra.
The nursing program will also hold its pinning ceremony on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Centra.
Live streaming of both events will be available on the MCC channel on Youtube, said the press release.
This year’s commencement speaker is Montana State Sen. Kenneth Bogner, who represents District 19 which covers much of Eastern Montana including his hometown of Miles City. After a career in the United States Marine Corps, Bogner received his degree in political science from Columbia University and became the youngest member of the Senate after his election win in 2018.
MCC has also announced Michele Bidegaray as the 2022-2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient to be honored at the Commencement Ceremony this Saturday. Bidegaray was born in Culbertson and received her degree in nursing from MCC in 1982 before beginning her healthcare career in Miles City and surrounding areas.
The MCC Commencement ceremony also includes Outstanding Graduate Awards. Students are nominated by MCC faculty and staff and chosen based on academic achievements as well as co-curricular involvement during their time at the college.
The Outstanding Graduate in the General Education Division is Kyrton Gackle of Miles City. Gackle is earning both an Associate of Arts degree and an Associate of Science degree in the STEM Pathway, as well as graduating with honors. He has also been named one of the MCC Class of 2023 valedictorians. Gackle has been recognized by his faculty for his depth of thought, exceptional problem-solving skills and study skills, and desire and enjoyment of learning. He has also spent time on campus as an officer in student government and worked as a peer tutor in the Learning Center.
MCC graphic design graduate Wesley Leischner, also of Miles City, has been named the Outstanding Graduate in the Career and Technical Division. He completed the Associate of Applied Science in Graphic and Web Design program and graduated in December of 2022. Leischner also served two separate internships during his time at MCC; one within the marketing department at the college and one for the Miles City Star. His faculty and internship supervisors consistently recognized him for his willingness to put in the time and effort to be successful on every assignment or task, demonstrating a desire to learn. Since completing his degree, Wesley has been conducting mission work in the southern US, working to build and repair homes in crisis-affected areas.
For the final category of outstanding graduates, Chloe Cota of Roundup has been named the Outstanding Graduate in the Nursing Division. She will be earning an Associate of Science in Nursing degree and graduating with honors. Cota served two years as a member of the MCC Pioneer Volleyball team from 2020-2022 and has spent the last academic year focused on her studies to become a registered nurse. She also worked as a Resident Assistant in Pioneer Hall for two years, managing her duties and supporting fellow students during volleyball and a rigorous academic schedule. Among her other talents, Cota frequently sings the National Anthem at MCC sporting events.
2023 Graduate List:
Associate of Arts:
Joshua Timmothy Banderob**
Ethan P Bell
Anna Cicero**
Benjamin Datro-Labran
HaiLeigh Kimberly Davis*
Melissa Downs*
Dawson Dyba
Kryton C. Gackle** ᵠ
David Gorianskii*
Takumi Kimoto*
Kameron Kostial
Alexa M. Lewis*
Mia Leilani Link
Cain A. Rice
Jonathan M Thornton
Kelealani Waiau †
Marianna Lee Weaver*
Brittney Wipf †
Elizabeth Catherine Ybarra*
Associate of Science:
Blessing Adesipe
Elise M. Anderson †
India LaRae Blyth*
Jillian Leslie Boggs
Cade Bollinger
Sadie Brown* †
Matthew Burton*
Alexandra Carr*
Jack M. Corriveau
HaiLeigh Kimberly Davis*
Catalina de Giorgi Cormick
Angelina Dimasi
Bridger Erickson
Grant Gabbert*
Kryton C. Gackle** ᵠ
Jeremy William Gee* ᵠ
Trynadee-Lynn Goldsberry* ‡
Grace Gundlach
Robert R Hays Jr.*
Skylar Higgs
Tristan Scott Hirsch †
Sierra John**
Megan Johnson*
Reed Elizabeth Johnson*
Brady Ruger Jones
Jaeden Lee Jordahl
Denzel Kabasele*
Jordan Kanduchᵠ
Demi Kegley*
Rachel Grace Kellyᵠ
Hannah Kingham‡
Bobbi Loraine Kipf †
Josee Krum*
Kaden Kuchynka
Noah Kyhl* ᵠ
Morgan K. Lampshire
Macy Limberhand ‡
Karsyn Michelle March
Dalton Martin
Cameron Ryne Murphy
Lane Bradley Neill
Thomas O'Connell
Julia Paoletta
Rebbecca Ann Purcell
Caeden Riley
Wyatt Searcey
Kruz Slevira**
Rebecca Marie Stroh
Michelle L. Tallent‡
Tyler Winston Tenney*
Adam Nicholas Virag* †
Kael Timothy Willis*
Caitlen Wolff
Associate of Science in Nursing:
Crystal Marie Andersonᵠ
Kiersten Anderson
Darleen M Barreto
Alina Bruhnke
Chloe Cota*
James Roger Drinville
Sara Malesich Drinville
Korryn Ashli Freeman
Sarah Michelle Giles
Natasha Rae Knowlton
Mariya R. Leighton
Samantha N. Nemitz
Amy Peltier
Taylor R. Poitras
Malisa Reed
Chelsey Loranne Schneiter
Kylee A Sept
Haley Smallwood
Katrina Ann Sprankel
Madison Unger* ᵠ
Nicole Wangerin*
Mikayla Anne Puaena Winchell
Associate of Applied Science:
Cody Acord
Daylon C. Danks
McKenzy Dean
Blayne Hubing*
Dawson John Jackson
Wesley T. Leischner* †
McKenzie Lee Morrison**
Autumn Rose Morton** ᵠ
Cristen Bailey Riffel* †
Chelsea Rogers** ᵠ
Tristen Allen Setzer*
Hollie Smith
Bram Steven Tally
Cole Clifford Trexler
Christina Wood*
Certificate of Applied Science:
Owen Doucette
Cody Dean Fry
Trever Kimmel
Michael Ray Ohlin*
Clancy Olson
Tyler James Potter †
Travis E. Stark
Rebekah Swanson
Certificate:
McKenzy Dean
Jakob Doeden*
Kelsey Draper
Chauncey Foote* †
Kyleigh Noel Heberle*
Chaz Hedge
Sierra John*
Frank Kunda
Shanice Lyn Lagerquist*
Sheldon Limpy* †
Natalie Mury*
Matthew David Nelson
Elizabeth Nyquist ‡
Miyo One Arrow
Steven Paulson* †
Cristen Bailey Riffel* †
Ronnie Rudolf
Wauren Lacey Smith*
Alvin Strange Owl* †
Jace Strange Owl* †
Taylor Wasserburger*
Ashton Williams*
Abigail Ruth Wootan
(*) Denotes Honors
(**) Denotes Valedictorian
(†) Denotes Fall 2022 Graduate
(‡) Denotes Summer 2023 Graduate
(ᵠ) Denotes Phi Theta Kappa Honor Student
For more information contact the MCC Registrar’s office at 406-874-6214 or registrar@milescc.edu.