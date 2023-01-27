The Miles City KOA Journey campground is under new ownership that is working on renovations to continue to provide a great experience for locals and tourists alike.
Penny and TJ Potts of British Columbia, Canada, took over ownership of the Miles City KOA Journey campground in September, 2022.
The Potts formerly made a living building houses in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia before deciding to shift their focus to purchasing and running a campground.
“Our retirement dream was always to come down to the U.S. and live for six months, because you can’t stay longer than that, and then go back to Canada for the other six months,” Penny Potts said. “But then we thought, ‘what if we could live in the U.S.?’”
According to Penny, she and her husband went down to Arizona and then circled back, staying at a campground during their trip.
“We thought, ‘why don’t we buy a campground,’” she said. “So then we looked at the ones that were available in the states we liked, and we liked Montana. So then we came and met with the former owners in May and took ownership in September.”
The Potts received E-2 Visas, which allow a citizen of a foreign country to enter the U.S. to finance and manage a business. The visa lasts for five years but can be extended as many times as the applicant chooses as long as they are running the company listed on the application.
Some work the Potts have done since taking over ownership include an extensive renovation of the restrooms; updating and renovating the office, store and laundry room; dealing with trees that had rotted from the inside; providing a new heater for the pool; cleaning up the horse shoe pit; and providing 12x14 sand tent pads for tent guests on newly leveled ground.
In the spring Penny said that they will be doing some seeding in the area as well.
The Potts have done a lot of the work themselves, but the jobs they were unable to personally do they hired locally. They also made use of local stores and supplies to do the work onsite.
The facilities and amenities offered at the campground include RV sites with 30-50 Amp service, 100 ft. max length; tent sites; camping cabins; picnic tables; fire pits; firewood; a playground; a heated swimming pool open from May to October; hot showers in clean restrooms; laundry; pavilion with barbecues; KampK9; trash service; dump station for a cost; a store and gift shop; free hot morning coffee; a microwave in the store for tenters and those staying in the cabins without a kitchen; and fishing within walking distance.
One thing Penny is excited to add is more unique Montana made items that they will be selling in the store on site.
“A lot of our stayers are one or two nights, passing through on their way to Yellowstone, and you don’t want to provide the same things everywhere else has,” she said. “So we are going to try to do stuff that is made here, and support here. So I am excited for that, to carry local stuff and support local people instead of mass produced stuff that you can buy anywhere.”
Penny added that the town has been great for them since they got here, supportive.
The campground is currently closed for the winter and they intend to open for business in the middle of April depending on the weather.
The campground will be opening up with the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale weekend just around the corner, and they are already full for RVs with a waiting list. They still have some room for people that are looking to tent.
The campground is located at 1 Palmer Street in Miles City, a short walk to Main St. and is near both the Tongue and Yellowstone Rivers.
To make a reservation call 406-232-3991.