For those of you that come to the Miles City Star building, you will notice a new face at the front desk smiling and ready to offer you excellent service.
Shayna Gross, 27, recently accepted the position of Customer Service Representative (CSR).
As CSR, Gross’ responsibilities include but aren’t limited to helping customers when they come into the Star building; answering incoming calls; and dealing with account and subscription information.
Gross graduated high school in Rosebud and has lived in Miles City for around the last seven years. She originally moved to Miles City to attend the local cosmetology school, but around that time the school started to close down. Gross added that some day she could see herself wanting to look into going to cosmetology school again.
For fun, Gross said that she mostly likes to just hang out at home and spend time with her family.
When asked what her favorite part of her new position is Gross said that so far she thinks it has been learning new things.
“It kind of makes the day go by faster, talking to all the customers,” she said. “I also get to see a lot more people than when I worked in the back.”
Gross was an inserter for the Star prior to moving to the front desk, a position she was at for around a year and a half. Before that she was a paper carrier for the Star.