Shayna Gross

Shayna Gross is operating the front desk at the Miles City Star as the new Customer Service Representative. 

 Derrick Calhoun

For those of you that come to the Miles City Star building, you will notice a new face at the front desk smiling and ready to offer you excellent service.

Shayna Gross, 27, recently accepted the position of Customer Service Representative (CSR).

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.