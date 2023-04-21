The Miles City Star is going through some changes.
Starting in May, the Miles City Star will begin to print newspapers twice a week on Wednesday and Saturdays, and no longer distribute print editions on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Star will continue to publish local digital newspapers, or e-editions, five days a week Tuesday through Saturday. There will be national e-editions on Sunday and Monday.
The first digital only edition will be on May 2 with the first twice a week print edition on May 3.
The reduction in the frequency of print editions from five days a week to two days a week is a strategic move by the Star to focus more on local news in Custer County and the surrounding area, and to invest more in our digital assets such as our e-editions, e-newsletter, website and app.
The print editions of the Star on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be bigger, enhanced and full of local news, content and information. These hyper local papers will also have more issue-related reporting and stories that are more in-depth, analytical and relevant to the community.
“We look forward to being able produce more local content for our subscribers and be able to rely less on the Associated Press,” said Managing Editor Ashley Wise. “This change will give us the opportunity to focus on covering all aspects of the community.”
Digital subscriptions to newspapers continue to rise nationwide, and will surpass print subscriptions by 2027 as reading habits continue to shift to digital platforms.
With both print and digital news products, the Star offers multiple channels for readers to stay connected to news and information about Miles City and Custer County.
“The ultimate goal is to let readers decide how, when and where they receive their news content,” said Josh Hart, vice president of audience development.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
