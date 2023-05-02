Subscribers will begin to notice changes as the Miles City Star adjusts frequency of print edition delivery (Wednesday and Saturday), and introduces a new e-edition on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The e-editions will feature the daily local news and keep the community up to date on the most pressing matters while the print editions on Wednesday and Saturday will be filled with more in-depth community and regional news. For example, Friday sports will be featured in the e-edition due to the new print schedule. The e-edition will also include Stardust and the community calendar.