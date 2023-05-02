Subscribers will begin to notice changes as the Miles City Star adjusts frequency of print edition delivery (Wednesday and Saturday), and introduces a new e-edition on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The e-editions will feature the daily local news and keep the community up to date on the most pressing matters while the print editions on Wednesday and Saturday will be filled with more in-depth community and regional news. For example, Friday sports will be featured in the e-edition due to the new print schedule. The e-edition will also include Stardust and the community calendar.
“With these changes, the Star will put a greater focus on providing stronger local content,” said Managing Editor Ashley Wise. “I look forward to being able to provide an even better paper to the community.”
The newspaper will now be printed in Bozeman, but the Star’s local five-person news team will continue to work from the Miles City office and continue to provide coverage of the community. The team includes Managing Editor Wise, Reporter Derrick Calhoun, Reporter Kristy Cullinan, Photographer Sharon Moore and Publisher Andy Prutsock.
The Star is still accepting submitted content such as meeting minutes, business news, event information, etc. To submit that content email Wise at awise@milescitystar.com. In the coming weeks the Star will announce new features and, starting today, the Star will publish new comics and puzzle pages.
Q: When will I receive my printed newspaper?
A: If you live in Miles City or Custer County, your paper will be delivered by mail on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Q: Why weren’t last night’s game scores in today’s print newspaper?
A: As the newspaper is now printed in Bozeman, deadlines have changed. The stories you read in print will provide more context and perspective. Subscribers can find the most recent news on the e-edition or MilesCityStar.com.
Q: How do I log in to the e-edition?
A: Subscribers will receive an email notice that the e-edition is ready every morning about 4:30 a.m. Also you can always access the most updated version of the e-edition by clicking the “e-edition” link at the top of the homepage on MilesCityStar.com. Electronic editions are complimentary with your print subscription. Stop by, call or email mtservice@news-mt.com with your name, address and phone number and we can activate your online account for you.
A: The Star will host an open house at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided and knowledgeable people will be on hand to help subscribers set up their online accounts. Feel free to bring your laptop or tablet. Or subscribers can reach the Star’s customer service staff at 406-234-0450, option 0.
Q: What if I don’t have access to the internet/computer?