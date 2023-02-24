The frigid temperature this morning set a new daily record low in Miles City.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, at 9:15 a.m. Miles City hit 25 below. The normal temperature for this time of year is 15 degrees. The NWS didn’t have the previous record available by press time.
The record high for Feb. 24 was set in 1995 at 72 degrees.
Billings also set a daily record low with 18 below and Sheridan with 25 below.
“Warming trend begins today,” said NWS.
Saturday is predicted to hit the 30s with 40 degree temperatures on Sunday.
Miles City is currently in a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. tomorrow. Wind chills are expected reach as low as 35 below.
These freezing temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. It is recommended to dress in layers, limit outdoor exposure, protect livestock and pets and if traveling, bring a vehicle emergency kit.
Today’s high is predicted to hit six degrees with a low of seven below tonight. Tomorrow is expected to jump to 33 with a low of eight. Wind chill is expected to be as low at 20 below. Sunday is predicted to reach a high of 38 and a low of 22. There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Next week is expected to be in the mid to high 30s.
