During Tuesday’s Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting it was decided to not put a levy on May’s ballot.
The budget committee brought their recommendation to not run a levy to the school board which the board unanimously agreed to.
It was determined that the school district currently doesn’t need to run a levy. The district could have run a levy for $22,000 in the elementary school district. They currently can’t run a levy in the high school district.
The district currently has a technology levy and two building reserve levies going.
While there won’t be any levies on the ballot there are three seats up for grabs on the school board.
There are two open in the elementary district and one in the high school district.
Currently filling the seats in the elementary district are Chairman Bob Wagner and Brandon Kelm and in the high school district is Don Hofmann.
Wagner has been on the board for 15 years, Kelm for three years and Hofmann for 36 years.
Anyone interested in filing for a trustee position will need to file at the Central Office. They have until March 23 at 4 p.m. to sign the declaration to run. The election is set for May 2 at the Custer County District High School gym lobby area. Polls will be open from 12-8 p.m.
Regular voter registration will close at 5 p.m. on April 3. Those who want to register and aren’t currently registered can request a registration form by mail or by visiting the Clerk and Recorders Office in the Custer County Courthouse.
Those who have moved or changed their name are encouraged to update their registration.
People can still register between noon and the close of business day on May 1 but will have to return to the election office on May 2 to vote. Same day voter registration is also available.
The board also unanimously approved the Art Club trip for this summer.
There will be 12 students who will either be traveling to Seattle or San Francisco in either July or August.
The group went to Los Angeles last year.
Now that the trip has been approved the club will be able to secure their location and reservations.
