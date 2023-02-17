The Miles City Unified School District has been hit with disappointing spring enrollment numbers.
The board of trustees discussed the numbers during Monday’s meeting.
“It’s kind of a disappointing report,” said Superintendent Meghan Brown.
Custer County District High School currently has 485 students compared to the 499 reported in October. That’s a 14 students difference.
Some of the decrease at the high school is due to students dropping out or moving to home schooling. Overall, the district is seeing students moving away from the district.
Washington Middle School (7-8) is down four students, going from 235 to 231.
Kindergarten has seen a decrease of three students going from 113 to 110.
Grades 1-6 currently has 592 students compared to the 604 in October. That’s a difference of 12 students.
The district is down a total of 33 students.
These numbers do not include pre-school but does include special education students.
Enrollment is reported twice a year, in October and February.
According to Brown, funding is based on a three-year average of enrollment.
“The decrease in enrollment will have an impact on that average, which will have an impact on funding,” said Brown in an email.
