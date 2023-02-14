The district daycare is proving to be a success.
During last night’s Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting, Highland Park Principal Erin Landrum gave a presentation on the school’s in house daycare.
The MC Learning Center was put together over the summer and opened this school year.
“It took the faith of a few district employees, some donated items and a $1,000 donation to get us started,” said Landrum. “Some of the Highland Park employees donated their time one afternoon to get ready.”
Some of those donated items included swings, highchairs and rockers.
The daycare is located in their largest classroom that includes a private bathroom and its own door leading outside.
Originally, it was considered a family home childcare that allowed them to have three to eight kids with no more than three under 24 months.
Tonja Boager was hired as the childcare director.
“We couldn’t have chosen a better childcare director. She has the ability to wrap two babies at the same time. She can feed them all simultaneously and somehow manage to get them all to sleep at the exact same time. She even finds time to learn with the big kids and do fun art projects.” said Landrum. “She really is the heart and soul of this program.”
The end of the summer was spent beginning the licensing process.
According to Landrum, Boager and Landrum both got fully licensed along with a back up person who covers for Boager during her lunch. They also attended infant CPR classes and took several online courses.
The daycare was then given a provisional license while they waited for the state.
They were then awarded a $5,000 Nibbs and Edna Allen Foundation grant.
According to Landrum, the grant was used to purchase outdoor portable fencing, a wagon, inside fences/gates and a sensory water tube.
In December, the daycare became fully licensed through the state.
Due to Miles City being considered a “childcare desert” they were able to apply for a state grant. They were awarded $17,000.
This money can be used for rent, utilities or staffing.
The daycare currently has seven children and three more on a waiting list. Due to the ages of the waiting list children they need to hire another staff member. They are currently hiring for the position.
The daycare costs $33 a day and this includes lunch.
They are now a group daycare which allows them to continue to grow.
“It has allowed us to become an even more inclusive school than we were before,” said Landrum.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
