With another election in the books, the Miles City Unified Board of Trustees chose new leadership during last week’s meeting.
The board unanimously approved Ren Gardner as the new chairman. He replaced former chair Bob Wagner who didn’t run for re-election.
Gardner has been on the board for four and a half years.
David Fiechtner was once again voted as vice-chair of the board. He has been on the board for 13 years.
The board also re-elected Lenore Bricco as the District Clerk. She has served in this position for 20 years.
New board members, Rusty Phalen, Tyler Niedge and Marc Ingraham were also seated.
The upcoming summer building projects were presented.
For Custer County District High School (CCDHS) the plan includes the boiler valves, life skills kitchen, carpeting, work on the entrance door and repainting the gym wall. For Washington Middle School they plan on working on the windows, carpeting, replacing old gym ceiling tiles and adding more lockers. At Lincoln Elementary School they will be installing new security campers, repairing the sprinklers, seeding the lawn and potentially fixing the gym floor. At Garfield Elementary School they will be replacing asphalt, updating windows, working in the kitchen/serving area, carpeting and working on the sewer system. For Jefferson Elementary School they will be working on one of the bathrooms and gym door, updating security cameras and installing additional cameras along with potentially completing the windows which were part of a previous project. Finally, at Highland Park Elementary School they will be carpeting, working on the gym floor and a heaving cement floor in one of the classrooms.
The funding for the projects will either come from the building reserve fund, ESSER funds or other sources.
Along with electing new leadership the board also approved several requests.
The Miles City FFA Chapter requested permission to travel to the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis on Nov. 1-4. They will be traveling by bus with Broadus High School.
The board unanimously approved the request.
The CCDHS band also requested permission to hold a summer fundraiser.
Band Director Chase Breitbach proposed a car wash to raise funds for new band equipment.