The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees called for an election during Monday’s meeting.
There are three seats up for grabs on the school board. There are two open in the elementary district and one in the high school district.
Currently filling the seats in the elementary district are Chairman Bob Wagner and Brandon Kelm and in the high school district is Don Hofmann.
Wagner has been on the board for 15 years, Kelm for three years and Hofmann for 36 years.
Anyone interested in filing for a trustee position will need to file at the Central Office. They have until March 23 at 4 p.m. to sign the declaration to run.
The election is set for May 2 at the Custer County District High School gym lobby area. Polls will be open from 12-8 p.m.
The board also unanimously approved preliminary permissive levies for the elementary and high school districts.
This approval allows the board to put in a placeholder in case a permissive levy is needed. This does not mean there will be one.
The board also approved of a fundraiser for Jefferson Elementary School.
According to Principal RaeLynn Roesler, they would like to do a readathon fundraiser in March.
She compared it to Jump Rope for Heart, where a donation is made to the student.
March is Read Across America month along with Dr. Suess’ birthday.
There are no start up costs and they provide incentives for the students.
According to Roesler, they give 80% payback.
The board also approved for the Chorale to go on their annual tour.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
