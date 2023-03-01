Success story

Tyler Trogden of Troggy’s Trailer Repair in Miles City is one of many success stories from the Miles City Regional Small Business Development Center.

 Submitted Photo

Tracy Baker has been leading the Miles City Regional Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for four years and has seen a lot of success in that short time.

The SBDC office, located in Miles Community College, provides tools and guidance to help businesses succeed. The office serves nine counties that include Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Powder River, Prairie, Rosebud, Treasure and Wibaux.

(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)