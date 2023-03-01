Tracy Baker has been leading the Miles City Regional Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for four years and has seen a lot of success in that short time.
The SBDC office, located in Miles Community College, provides tools and guidance to help businesses succeed. The office serves nine counties that include Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Powder River, Prairie, Rosebud, Treasure and Wibaux.
In a report during Monday’s college board of trustee meeting, Baker discussed what her first four year has been like.
According to Baker, over that time she’s been able to bring in over $7.2 million to help people start their own businesses.
“Which is really great and it makes me very happy and proud to help those people,” she said.
Between 2018-2022, she also supported 339 jobs, 215 clients served and 34 businesses started/purchased.
During that time, she also held 42 seminars and webinars with a total of 382 attendees.
One of those businesses was Troggy’s Trailer Repair in Miles City.
According to Baker, Tyler Trogden has been welding since he was 18-years-old. That skill grew when he was in the United State Navy for six years, where he was assigned to the Repair Division and went into the Navy’s High-Pressure pipe welding school.
When a trailer job became available he grabbed the opportunity to purchase it.
“With his welding knowledge, Tyler felt he would be successful in owning the trailer repair shop. Tyler knew he was a good practitioner, but needed help developing a business plan and financial projects,” said the report.
That’s where Baker came in.
In 2022, she helped him explore all of his options and together they put together financial projections, a business plan and worked with lenders to get a loan.
He purchased the business after receiving a $320,000 loan from a local lender and the Southeast Montana Development Corporation’s Revolving Loan Fund program.
Since purchasing the repair show he has been able to hire two full-time employees and is looking to hire more in the future.
Trogden is only one of many success story from the SBDC office.
In 2022, she helped support 76 jobs, served 51 clients and helped 11 businesses be purchased or started. She helped bring in over $1 million in loans and grants. She also held 12 seminars and webinars that saw a total of 149 attendees.
According to Baker, in 2020 the number of people she would see in the month doubled.
In that time, she helped with over $3 million in loans and grants. She also hit or beat all of her goals set for 2020.
Baker doesn’t just handle the SBDC office, she’s also the Workforce Development and Community Outreach Coordinator for the college.
In 2019-2022, for workforce development she held an educator’s conference that saw 71 enrolled for the OPI renewal units and three enrolled to earn college credits. She also put on the summer teacher’s institute that saw 33 enrolled for OPI renewal units and 23 enrolled for college credits.
During that same time she put on several community outreach programs.
The most popular being the Kid’s College summer program. Over the years, they’ve offered 51 courses and had 487 attendees.
Other programs include community outreach classes, Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Kid’s Classes, summer reading program, summer math program, non-credit welding, gardening class and CPR course.
The community outreach classes offered 10 courses with 97 attendees; FWP classes saw 35 attendees; reading program held two session with 20 attendees; math program saw two attendees; welding saw 21 attendees; gardening saw 18 attendees and CPR saw a total of seven attendees between their two classes.