The Miles City Public Library’s history runs deep in the community. Last month it celebrated its 120th anniversary.
Eastern Montana was built on the vision and hard work of farmers and ranchers who moved to the area. They were aware of the importance of education and invested in it.
In 1901, at the prompting of the local women’s group and attorney T.J. Porter, General Nelson Miles contacted Andrew Carnegie on the city’s behalf. Carnegie was a Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist. He led the expansion of the American steel industry in the late 19th century.
A month after the request, Carnegie gifted $10,000 to Miles City for a library.
Miles City wasn’t the only location in Montana he donated money to for the use of building a library. The other areas included Dillion, Great Falls, Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, Livingston, Lewistown, Glasgow, Big Timber, Havre, Hamilton, Malta, Fort Benton, Hardin, Red Lodge and Chinook. There are a total of 2,509 Carnegie libraries that were built between 1883 and 1929.
Chalres S. Haire designed the Miles City Public Library in the Renaissance revival style with round arched windows, a grand entry, and deep bracketed eaves.
The library opened on April 1, 1903.
In 1965, the library was renovated and expanded by 8,000 square feet. The original building was only 4,000 square feet. This addition obscured most of Haire’s original design, but it needed space to expand collections. The original building still housed the nonfiction area and the Montana room.
The city later dropped the Carnegie portion of the name once the city had added more funds than Carnegie did in the beginning.
“Having a library so early in this community’s development speaks highly of what those and this community stand for. It is inspiring to understand that the earliest developers valued a public entity such as this over entertainment,” said Mayor John Hollowell
Hollowell continued, “There is no level, statistic, or verbiage to accurately describe the value of the library. It is easy to forget how many trails of people’s lives started from what the library provides. I believe unfortunately that libraries are losing their appeal… one point that should come out of this is, libraries are still needed.”
When looking toward the future the library hopes to continue to grow in its role as a community center. One day, being a total all encompassing community center.
The library offers a diverse range of programs such as kids’ story time, summer reading programs, movies and hosting community events.
Librarian Michelle Cunningham spoke on the topic of library cards.
“We have had a huge increase in our patronage lately,” she said. “We have been too busy for the staff we have. There’s a lot of online stuff available now. We offer audio books and digital checkouts. It’s just a wonderful place to be.”
The library also has a section devoted specifically to children. Molly Malloy is the children’s librarian and she is passionate about promoting the library as a community center.
“In the past a library housed a collection of books for the community but now I think it’s a community center. There’s a number of programs available to the public,” Malloy said “Besides just books we also have tablets, computers, and hot spots. People can use these resources for free.”
Libraries are also facing a controversy in today’s society.
Many states have passed laws concerning book bans and what libraries can and cannot make available to their patrons.
A Montana bill tried to limit libraries and take the safety net away from libraries. The bill was not passed.
The Miles City library did not want to comment on the issue, but did point out the posters hanging in the lobby stating “Individuals should be trusted to make their own decisions about what they want to read.”
Malloy hopes that the anniversary will “help people feel welcome and to know that the library is a service for the community. We want to be there to help our patrons. As long as we know what you need we will try our best to serve you.”