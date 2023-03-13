Gary Parry

Rep. Gary Parry talks to the crowd at the Montana Federation of Public Employees Workers Are Watching Rally on March 4 at the VFW.

 Ashley Wise

History was made for the Miles City Unified School District paraprofessionals the beginning of this month when they formed a union.

According to Para Representative for the school district Patti Bissell, the process was a whirlwind that began with the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) being in town for recruitment for current unions.

