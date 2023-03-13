History was made for the Miles City Unified School District paraprofessionals the beginning of this month when they formed a union.
According to Para Representative for the school district Patti Bissell, the process was a whirlwind that began with the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) being in town for recruitment for current unions.
They organized a meeting of all the paras in a little over 48 hours and had around 90% of the members show up. The vote to form a union bargaining group was unanimous.
There are over 50 paras in the district.
MFPE is the same union that the district teachers are a part of.
“It is a big step for the paraprofessionals of Miles City,” said Bissell.
According to Bissell, they will now have help securing professional wages and benefits; help with resolving grievances, dismissals and retirement; assistance in negotiating and maintaining contracts; legal protections; year-round advocacy in policy decisions; professional development among other benefits.
The paras will now have to re-negotiate their contracts with the district.
The new union was celebrated on March 4 at the MFPE Workers Are Watching Rally at the local VFW.
The event featured several speakers and then a taco bar following.
President of the Miles Community College Faculty Association Molly Magestro was one of the speakers.
“There’s a lot at stake for higher education in Montana right now. We’re seeing our wages and benefits get outstripped by rising costs of living,” she said.
According to Magestro, MFPE has bargained for state and university employees. They are now working to get it passed in the Montana State Legislature.
“With input of 1,000s of MFPE miners working in both state government and higher education we’ve spent months bargaining with the governor to reach a fair agreement,” she said.
According to Magestro, they’ve secured a $1.50, worth 4% raise for both 2023-24 and that’s a minimum of an extra $6,000. They also bargained a one-time retention bonus of $1,040, increased per diem and added an annual floating holiday.
“These are significant wins for our state. This pay plan is a historic investment in workers who provide services to all Montanas, including our most vulnerable citizens. This pay plan is needed for retention and recruitment of quality, skilled employees. The pay plan is fair, it is fiscally responsible and it needs to be passed be the Senate in the second half of our legislative session,” said Magestro. “The best way to protect our pensions, paychecks and professions with the legislature is to make our voices heard over the next few weeks.”
Magestro then welcomed Representative Gary Parry to the stage to speak.
Parry reassured the crowd that he looks at all the correspondence that is sent his way from this side of the state.
“If I see stuff from constituent I read it and sometimes I’ll send you something back,” he said.
According to Parry, he will continue to do everything he can to support union members.
“I look at unions as a business and as a business what you’re doing is providing labor. Labor is your product and the best labor that you can provide is the best product and that should go as a positive,” he said.
He admitted that he isn’t always happy with unions especially when they protect people who don’t provided a good product and those not willing to work.
Parry did vote in support of charter schools but after talking to people is considering changing his vote.
“Montana is not doing well, compared to the rest of the nation and something is wrong in our schools. They’re broken somehow and we need to fix that,” he said. “Charter schools have no place in this state if our schools were doing what they were supposed to be.”
A charter school is a school that receives government funding but operates independently of state schools systems.
According to Parry, Montana is falling behind in the national average in terms of scores and “I want to see that turn around.”
“I’ll change my vote but I want to see that schools change something and make some positive inroads to make sure that we’re getting our kids educated,” he said.
According to MFPE, the first week of March the organization team visited almost 100 worksites, knocked on over 1,000 doors and helped over 200 news members join the union.