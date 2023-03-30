Miles City is jam packed with activities over the weekend.
There are several options for events to grab food tonight.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding their Burger Night from 5-7 p.m.
Hamburgers are $7; cheeseburgers at $7.50; a double burger is $8 and a double cheese is $8.50. Each order is served with chips and choice of sides.
Not feeling burgers then check out the last Lenten Fish Fry of the year.
The Knights of Columbus are holding their annual fish fry tonight from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Parish Center Hall.
Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
After grabbing dinner you can catch a show.
The Barn Players are performing School House Rock Jr. this weekend at the Montana Theatre. Performances tonight and Saturday are at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online by going to the link on their Facebook page.
The 10th Annual Parker’s Dart Tournament will begin tonight with sign-ups at 6 p.m. at the Montana Bar. Entry is $10 a person with the tournament starting at 7 p.m.
The dart action will continue on Saturday with a men’s and women’s doubles at Parker’s Bar. Cost is $80 per team. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and the tournament starts at 11 a.m.
The fun ends on Sunday with Mixed Doubles at Parker’s Bar with check-in at 9 a.m. The tournament begins at 10 a.m. Cost to play is $80.
Saturday will begin early with the annual Spring Fair Trade Sale at the United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Share the Love bookstore will also be open at the church.
To celebrate April Fool’s Day, stop by Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply for a BBQ. Lunch is available for 25 cents.
The Ryan Watts Memorial Scratch Doubles Bowling Tournament will be held Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at Recreation Lanes.
There will be a limit of 32 teams for the scratch double tournament with a max handicap of 375 as of Jan. 1 per team.
The cost is $60 per team and the top 25% of teams will receive awards. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50.
The Miles City Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will be holding the state banquet tomorrow from 4:30-10 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m.
There will be raffles, live auctions, bucket drawings, heads or tails, bingo, kid’s games, fish races and door prizes.
Tickets are limited. For ticket information call Ramon at 406-853-0486; Tyler at 406-853-1716 or Duncan at 406-951-2633.
Also at 4:30 p.m. is the United Methodist Youth Group annual Hobo Stew fundraiser at 24 N. 11th St.
The event goes until 6:30 and will feature stew, fresh bread and dessert.
For more information call 406-874-3502.