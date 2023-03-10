The weekend is packed with activities for the whole family.
The fun kicks off tonight at 4 with the Opening Reception for the Miniatures Exhibit at WaterWorks Art Museum. The event will go until 7 p.m. The show will run until April 13.
There are over 60 pieces of artwork created by artists who specialize in the centuries-old tradition of miniature.
Those in attendance can use a magnifying glass. Refreshments will be provided.
One of tonight’s food options is the VFW Burger Night that will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW, 119 N 6th St.
They will be serving hamburgers for $7; cheeseburgers for $7.50; double burgers for $8 and double cheese burgers for $8.50. Each burger will be served with chips and your choice of sides.
If you’re looking for something other than burgers tonight then check out the Lenten Fish Fry.
The Knights of Columbus is holding their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 in the Parish Center Hall at 520 N Montana.
Dinner is being served from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14; kids 7-12 are $5 and kids six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
After grabbing dinner, swing by the VFW for karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday will feature three large events for the community.
The 2023 MC Irish Throwdown will be held Saturday at the Custer County Event Center from 6 p.m. to midnight. This is the the 10th anniversary of the event. There is a $8 door charge.
There will be live music, food, gun drawing, bucket raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds go to support Montana Warriors on the Water.
The Range Riders Museum is also hosting their annual fundraiser dinner and auction from 6-11 p.m. at the museum.
Redneck Grill will be serving attendees a prime rib dinner. There will also be an auction and live music.
The proceeds from this event go toward building maintenance and other projects at the museum. One of the main projects will be to replace roofs and fix some older exhibits.
Rounding out the night is the Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala from 6-8 p.m. at the Historic Olive Motel.
There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner.
The proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Miss Rodeo Montana Clancy Olson with her travel, preparation and wardrobe expenses. Any remaining money at the end of the year will go back to her in the form of a scholarship. She is currently a student at Miles Community College and on the rodeo team.
Sunday will feature more low key events beginning with brunch.
Miles City Town & Country Club will hold Sunday Brunch from 9 a.m. to noon.
The menu includes bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, sandwiches, donuts, Monte Cristo sliders and caramel rolls. There will be a variety of drink options like Mimosas, Caesars, Bloody Marys and coffee.
The weekend will end with open skate at the Agri-Sports Complex on Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
There is no cost to skate but skate rental is $5.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
