With the nice weather, Miles City is welcoming weekends filled with a variety of activities.
Starting tonight is the Miles Community College Rodeo at the Ag Advancement Center. The action will begin at 7 p.m. and continue through Sunday. Tomorrow and Saturday will start at 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Slack will be at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information contact MCC Rodeo Coach Sylvan LaCross at 406-855-2184.
Friday will feature the opening reception for the WaterWorks Art Museum’s (WAM) Western Art Roundup from 4-7 p.m. at the museum.
The exhibit will feature artist Kelly Bourgeois with a curated section of original works by Gene Larson of Miles City.
The exhibit will be on display until June 1.
If you’re looking for a place to grab dinner then the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Fish Fry may be for you.
The VFW will hold a Fish Fry tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. It’s all-you-can-eat fish with potatoes, coleslaw and dessert.
For those who enjoy looking at cars then the Car Meet at O’Reilly Auto Parts from 5:30-7 p.m.
On Saturday is the B-4 Bike Show and Silent Auction in the Home Show building at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds starting at 8 a.m.
Registration is tomorrow from 8-10 p.m. and on Saturday at 8-11 a.m. Entry is $20 for the first bike and $10 for each additional bike.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the bike show; 12-3 p.m. is a pulled pork lunch and at 4 p.m. the silent auction and raffle winners will be announced. There will also be an indoor poker run and a shake-a-day walk.
All proceeds will benefit Erin’s Hope Project.
From 10 am. to 5 p.m. there will be an Antique Market and Craft Show at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
This market and craft show is a sip ’n shop with beverages available from the Olive Lounge.
There is a $3 entry fee.
The local Fish, Wildlife and Parks is holding a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) informational program on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites.
They are looking to recruit volunteer instructors. Lunch is provides. The BOW program introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. FWP’s outdoor coordinator Kylie Kembel will outline the program at the event.
For more information go to the FWP website and search Becoming an Outdoors Woman or visit FWP’s Facebook page. You can also contact FWP Region 7 Communication and Education Program Coordinator Marla Prell at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.
Also on Saturday, Kircher School will be holding a taco/nacho bar fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Frank Wiley Field.
There will be silent auction items along with a dessert auction. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 per child with kids two and under free. All proceeds will go toward a new classroom.
Ending the night is karaoke at the VFW from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Sunday the Springfest Spirit Spring will be held. This is a 5K or two miles walk/kids run.
The cost is $30 per participant with a discount for families of five or more.
All proceeds will go toward the Sacred Heart Parish School Locker Room project.
For more information call Heather Altenhofen at 406-860-2525.
Rounding out Sunday is the Blossoming Roots Women and Girls Event from 2-4 p.m. This is a virtual event.
The event will be led by Jackie Dighans. From 2-2:50 p.m. will be what needs to be uprooted in your life and from 3-4 p.m. will be what needs to take root so you can fully blossom.