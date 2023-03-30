The Miles City Jaycees will be doing their annual Egg My Yard event on April 8, just in time for Easter morning.
The event sees the Miles City Jaycees decorate the yards of those who order with candy-filled Easter Eggs just in time for Easter morning.
According to Miles City Jaycees President and Montana Jaycees State Board member Abigail Snider, they wanted to start as near to dusk as possible but it is tougher to do in the dark and they have a lot of orders. They will be starting to place eggs around 6 p.m. the night before Easter.
“It’s a pretty simple event, we try to get the orders in and the eggs out, get some people enjoying Easter,” said Snider.
Those interested can go to the Miles City Jaycees Facebook page where they will be directed to an online order form. Orders must be in before April 7. A Jaycee member will then contact you to confirm your order.
Egg My Yard was started by the Miles City Jaycees back in 2019, as a way to fill the gap of the community Egg Hunt ending.
“I think we had two members that did the filling of eggs, and made about $500,” Snider said. “Since then it has grown quite a bit, to where we are ordering 2,000 eggs to start and sometimes have to add more.”
Snider added that she thinks it has done a good job filling the gap of losing the community Egg Hunt and hopes that somehow the community will be able to get an Egg Hunt running again.
“I think that it is a need we are missing in Miles City,” she added.
The local Jaycees currently have six members, and according to Snider they are really looking for more motivated people to join them.
“We have some great local events we are doing,” she said. “We also have some personal and professional development provided through the Jaycees organization. There are trainings through the Jaycees as well as opportunities to grow throughout the organization.”
