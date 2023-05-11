Miles City residents who live in flood prone areas or along the river should keep an eye on the weather report.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, Miles City is currently in a flood watch until late Friday night. There is a 53% chance of major flooding potential. There are forecasts 2-3 inches of heavy rain for the area. This excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low lying and flood prone areas.
“This heavy rainfall could cause rivers and streams in the area to rise aggressively and possibly flood,” said the flood watch.
The watch is in effect for Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud and Treasure Counties. Portions of north central Wyoming including Sheridan County are also at risk.
In case of possible flooding there are precautions that people should take.
According to NWS, those in a possible flooding situation should create a communications plan; assemble an emergency kit; sign up for notifications; charge essential electronics, prepare you home, family and pets.
An emergency kit should have enough food, water and medicine to last at least three days. The kit should also include batteries, blankets, flashlights, first aid kit, rubber boots and gloves and a battery operated radio.
There is 100% chance of heavy rain predicted today with an 80% chance tonight. There is a 70% chance of showers likely tomorrow with 60% tomorrow at night.
Miles City will see a high of 63 today with a low of 53. Friday will see a high of 60 and a low of 48. The rest of the week will remain in the 60s.