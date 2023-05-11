Miles City residents who live in flood prone areas or along the river should keep an eye on the weather report.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, Miles City is currently in a flood watch until late Friday night. There is a 53% chance of major flooding potential. There are forecasts 2-3 inches of heavy rain for the area. This excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low lying and flood prone areas.

