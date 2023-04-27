Hunter, Bowhunter educators honored

Jeff Faycosh, left, and Jim Arneson, right, present Caleb Bollman of Miles City with Hunter Education Instructor of the Year for 2022. The award was presented Saturday at FWP’s annual workshop for volunteer Hunter, Bowhunter and Trapper Ed instructors.

 Submitted Photo

Miles City’s Caleb Bollman was honored as Instructor of the Year for FWP Region 7 during an annual instructor workshop held at Miles City’s Sleep Inn and Suites on Saturday.

Bollman is the chief Hunter Ed instructor for Custer County and a Bowhunter Ed instructor. He has been with the program since 2011, becoming lead county instructor by 2015.