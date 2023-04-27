Jeff Faycosh, left, and Jim Arneson, right, present Caleb Bollman of Miles City with Hunter Education Instructor of the Year for 2022. The award was presented Saturday at FWP’s annual workshop for volunteer Hunter, Bowhunter and Trapper Ed instructors.
Miles City’s Caleb Bollman was honored as Instructor of the Year for FWP Region 7 during an annual instructor workshop held at Miles City’s Sleep Inn and Suites on Saturday.
Bollman is the chief Hunter Ed instructor for Custer County and a Bowhunter Ed instructor. He has been with the program since 2011, becoming lead county instructor by 2015.
“Despite being a busy professional, a very active father and soccer coach, Caleb is the cornerstone to the Hunter Education program in Custer County,” said fellow instructor Jeff Faycosh in his nomination of Bollman in a press release. “Caleb has a way of reaching out to the students and keeping them energized.”
Jim Arneson, another nominator and instructor, added in a press release that Bollman’s care and dedication to the Hunter Education program shows his investment.
“Caleb brings us all together, makes every class a team effort and has brought our instructors closer as a team for Region 7. I am honored to know Caleb and teach our youth alongside him,” Arneson said in a press release.
Others from Miles City that received service awards were Aaron Arthur, Hunter Education (30 years); Randell Hopkins, Hunter and Bowhunter Education (15 years); Michael Morgan, Bowhunter Education (10 years); and Robert Zabroski, Hunter Education (five years).
Arthur, Arneson, Faycosh, Hopkins, Morgan and Jeff McKinney all of Miles City, also received challenge coins.
Nearly 35 instructors were in attendance representing 10 counties. They heard updates on the education programs and on pending legislation. They also heard FWP Region 7 wildlife manager Brett Dorak discuss mule deer management. Kylie Kembel, statewide coordinator for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program, detailed efforts to recruit volunteer instructors to teach courses for women around the region.
Two instructors were recognized for 45 years of service to the program: Gary Huber of Terry and Ron Thomas of Hysham, both for Hunter Education.
Wayde Cooperider, FWP’s outdoor skills and safety supervisor in Helena, updated instructors on the new Trapper Education Program. Legislation has mandated that trappers 12 and up must either complete a Trapper Education course or have purchased a trapping license in at least three prior years. FWP is in the process of recruiting and training volunteer instructors to deliver the course. Miles City is hosting a Trapper Education Instructor Academy on June 16-18 at Miles Community College to train instructors, who will then teach the mandatory classes.
For more information, contact FWP at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.