The Miles City Garden Club will be holding their annual Membership Tea on Saturday in the Tongue River room at the Sleep Inn and Suites.
The no-cost, open to the public event will be at 1:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Miles City Garden Club will be holding their annual Membership Tea on Saturday in the Tongue River room at the Sleep Inn and Suites.
The no-cost, open to the public event will be at 1:30 p.m.
It will feature presenter Fallon/Carter County Extension Agent Amanda Williams speaking on pollination and the importance of bees in gardening during her presentation “Pollinating the Prairie.”
According to Garden Club Secretary Judy Bloxham, the public is invited and anyone interested in gardening can come and learn about bees and join their club.
The event will also provide more information about the club to the public.
“There will be snacks, door prizes and games,” Bloxham said. “It will be a great afternoon of fun and food.”
The Miles City Garden Club currently has over 20 members. They hold events such as their Yard of the Week, as well as take part in different community service projects like planting around town, donating to Wreaths Across America, and bell ringing during the holidays for Salvation Army. They also present two scholarships a year that are available due to fundraising the club does.
Bloxham added that at their meetings they hold fun, gardening-oriented activities as well.
The club’s objectives are to stimulate the love of gardening, encourage home and community beautification, promote better horticultural practices and encourage all forms of conservation and exchange knowledge.
Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.