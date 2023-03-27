After three years of not being able to hold their annual membership tea, the Miles City Garden Club was finally able to gather and celebrate.
The tea was held Saturday at the Sleep Inn & Suites. There were over 20 people in attendance to enjoy a presentation on bees, a wide variety of snacks and tea, games, door prizes, learn about the club and be in the company of fellow gardeners.
The presentation, “Pollenating the Prairie,” was presented by Custer County Extension Agent Jackie Rumph. The original speaker, Fallon/Carter County Extension Agent Amanda Williams, was unable to attend.
According to Rumph, bees are the first thing that people think of when they think of pollinators but beetles, butterflies, moths, flies and birds are also pollinators.
Bees grab pollen from plants which help the bees thrive.
“This provides protein and other nutrients to bees. It’s used for the bee larvae as food and they transfer from plant to plant to help the plants reproduce so it helps your plants grow in your garden,” she said.
Bees also get nectar.
According to Rumph, the nectar provides energy as a food source and will eventually be turned into honey.
Bees are attracted to bright colors like blue, purple, white and yellow. They also love fragrant flowers.
“In bee language, more fragrance means more nectar,” said an information packet.
Native plants or heirloom varieties are the best. Some flowers are now bred for the wow factor with lots of petals that make it hard for bees to get the pollen and nectar. There are even some flowers that are now pollenless. Tubular flowers, double flower hybrids like mums, marigolds, tea roses, red and orange flowers are not bee friendly.
According to Rumph, some crops in Montana that help bees include canola, fava beans, sunflowers, field peas, mustard, safflower, blue flax, alfalfa and clover.
“Bees need plants by season so forage needs to be available all season long if we want to attract bees, early April all the way to October,” she said.
It’s recommended to have mass planting and diverse plantings, which is three different species blooming at once.
“Grouping flowers together is not only good landscape design, but it helps these little pollinators find them. It’s easier to find an area of one color or mixed colors,” said the packet.
Bees are also attracted to trees and shrubs. This usually happens in April or May.
Some of those include, Willows, Golden Currant, American Plum, Flowering Almonds, Serviceberries, Chokecherries, Woods Roses and Silver Buffalo Berries. Crocus, dandelions and native plants of various species are also helpful for bees.
In May to mid June bees are attracted to Burr Oak and Caragana. Then in late June, July and August they are attracted to Black Eyes Susans, Beebalms, Canada Milk Vetch, Harry Golden Aster, Lupine, Common Milkweed, Swamp Milkweed, white 10 Petal Blazing Star and white Prairie Clovers.
These are just a handful of plants that are attractive to bees as pollinators.
While plants are important to pollinators, they won’t survive without water.
A simple way to provide water is with a shallow dish filled with gravel, sand or rocks and water.
“They need to be able to access it and not drown,” said Rumph.
For bee habitats, it’s recommended to leave bare patches of grown for native bees that nest in the grown, bunches of grass from some species and people can also build bee nest boxes.
“Bees love what we might feel are unsightly areas,” said the packet.
This could be the part of your yard that is where the wind piles up leaves and twigs. Some also enjoy stacks of small rocks that create crevices or old fence posts.
For information on building your own bee house contact your local extension office.
The bee population has seen a decline in recent years.
“There’s not necessarily one reason why they’re declining. There’s lots of different reasons that are contributing to these declines,” she said.
According to Rumph, some of those include diseases and parasites, agricultural practices, urbanization, bee management practices and pesticides in nutrition.
Gardeners can help by timing pesticides to dawn and dusk when bees are less active, help manage for diseases and parasites and minimize stress on bees.
“So making sure our gardens are a happy environment for them to stop by and be a part of,” she said.
The garden club is a non-profit group that raises funds for scholarships and educates the public about gardening.
They hold meetings the second Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 900 Palmer St. The annual membership fee is $15.
The garden clubs provides a variety of activities throughout the year. Those include:
—April, May baskets for seniors
— May, Crow garden stakes
— June, Pizza pan decorations/pizza party
— July, Fairy gardens
— August, Prepare decorations for the fair
— September: Garden tool cleaning demonstration and plant swap
— October, Pumpkin decorating
— November, Soil prep/fertilizer tips-garden seed swap
— December, Christmas Party
Other activities include a biannual flower show, Yard of the Week, gardening presentations at area schools and the Welcome Spring contest. They also do public service projects like the Blue Star Memorial perennial garden; spring planting at Eagle’s Manor, First Baptist Church, Eastern Montana Fairgrounds planters, Miles City Fire Rescue planters, Miles City Public Library patio planters, Main Street underpass and the post office; volunteer at the Miles City Soup Kitchen and volunteer for the Salvation Army Bell Ringing.
For more information reach out to the club’s Facebook page.