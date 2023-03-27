Jackie Rumph

Custer County Extension Agent Jackie Rumph gives a presentation on bees during the Miles City Garden Club’s annual membership tea on Saturday at the Sleep Inn & Suites.

After three years of not being able to hold their annual membership tea, the Miles City Garden Club was finally able to gather and celebrate.

The tea was held Saturday at the Sleep Inn & Suites. There were over 20 people in attendance to enjoy a presentation on bees, a wide variety of snacks and tea, games, door prizes, learn about the club and be in the company of fellow gardeners.

