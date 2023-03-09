Miles City Fire Rescue (MCFR) had a busy year in 2022, both responding to fire emergencies and medical emergencies.
In 2022, MCFR responded to 1,642 calls for service, which was down slightly from the 1,703 in 2021. In 2012, the department responded to just 1,402 calls. The 1,642 calls breaks down to 4.49 calls per day.
The fire department’s response area for Miles City is 3.34 square miles while their ambulance response area for Custer County is 3,793 square miles.
The calls for last year were broken down to 911 medical calls (980); EMS flight team transports (168); EMS transports to Billings or other towns (84); public assist, public service, CO checks (74); city fire alarms (69); other, including Pt assist, false call, education etc (67); inspections (50); motor vehicles (43); inter-facility medical transfers (32); event or rodeo standby’s (26); grass fires (10); investigations (10); structure fires (7); county assists (6); hazmat responses (5); contract fires (4); vehicle fires (4); kitchen fires (2); and search and rescue (1).
Of the calls, 1,167 were city EMS response or transfers; 248 were fire related calls; and 227 were county EMS responses.
One bright point for the department according to MCFR Chief Branden Stevens was their cardiac arrest survival rate.
“Our cardiac arrest survival rate is something our community should be very proud of,” said Stevens in his year-end statistics report. “MCFR has a survival rate greater than two and a half times the national average.”
The national average is 10.4% survival of sudden cardiac arrest, and in 2022 MCFR had a 28% survival rate.
“This is a reflection of a large team effort, from our EMT’s and Paramedics to community CPR programs, availability of AED’s, 911 dispatchers trained in pre-arrival instructions, ARD’s in Law Enforcement vehicles, Advanced Cardiac Life support ambulances, and high quality emergency room staff at our hospital,” he added.
In 2021, the department had a 27% save rate.
For those interested in getting involved and taking a CPR course they can contact MCFR at 406-234-2235.
Another positive that the department has been able to hang its hat on is its structure fire save ratio, which in 2022 was at 98.2%.
MCFR responded to seven working building fires in 2022 and a number of other fire-related responses.
The total value saved by the department was valued at $5,766,700, which is a 98.2% save ration from the building values of $5,873.150. The total combined value of the buildings prior to the fires, minus the loss of the damage, results in the value saved for the calendar year.
Along with the positive things that the department has been able to accomplish and the improvement in performance comes obstacles that they have to deal with in order to do their jobs.
According to Stevens, one of the bigger issues they faced last year and continue to face is their number of staff available to assist in emergency calls.
Last year they experienced a weekend, and sometimes daily delay for ambulances. A number of times throughout the year they would receive calls five or six times in a row, stretching them thin.
“MCFR is staffed with a minimum of three firefighter/EMTs,” Stevens said in his letter. “Six emergency calls in less than an hour is more than three firefighter/EMTs are able to handle. We respond to multiple calls at the same time, on average 33% of the time.”
The fire department also has a strong community involvement. Each year they work with Toys for Tots, participates in the Pathways Program at Custer County District High School, partners with Experience Works for Senior Citizens among other things.
Another major obstacle that the department dealt with throughout last year and continues to deal with is the state of their condemned fire hall.
“We are working with the Public Safety Committee of the City Council and the Mayor, to search out possible solutions to this issue,” Stevens said in his letter. “Alternatives for funding and a General Obligation Bond are currently being discussed.”
MCFR is currently working on a plan to rebuild their fire hall, that has been marked as condemned by past building inspectors. The next step in the project is finding the funding that will be needed to do the project.
Some goals that Stevens listed includes increasing their strong cardiac arrest survival rate; continuing the department’s technical rescue training; continuing their work towards Advanced Life Support/Paramedic 24-7 response; reviewing and updating Working Rules, Position Descriptions and Policies; reviewing and updating practices for improvement of ISO rating; and working together for better outcomes for their citizens.