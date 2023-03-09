Miles City Fire Rescue (MCFR) had a busy year in 2022, both responding to fire emergencies and medical emergencies.

In 2022, MCFR responded to 1,642 calls for service, which was down slightly from the 1,703 in 2021. In 2012, the department responded to just 1,402 calls. The 1,642 calls breaks down to 4.49 calls per day.

